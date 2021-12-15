ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rideshare Driver Shot, Carjacked in Southeast DC

By Sophia Barnes
NBC Washington
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rideshare driver was shot in Southeast Washington, D.C., overnight by a man who stole his car, police said. The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, after the driver told police that he picked up a male passenger in Prince George’s County, according to a police report....

www.nbcwashington.com

