Virat Kohli confirms availability for ODI series in South Africa, quashes rumours

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday cleared the clouds of uncertainty over his availability for the ODI series in South Africa. India's tour of South Africa, 2021-22, consists of two series: the Test and One-Day International series, taking place from December 26 to January...

