We Salute You: Todd Colm

(WHTM) — On Wednesday, abc27 honors Robert “Pete” Patton. Patton served in the Navy during the Korean War. Patton is originally from Middletown. He passed in 2020. We salute and thank you for your service.
(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 honors Robert P. Wentzel. Wentzel was a 1979 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy. He retired as a Major. After, he was interviewed for Motor Trend Magazine as tank commander when his tank first went into service at Fort Knox. Wentzel was the former director of Dauphin County Emergency Management […]
(WHTM) — Today we honor Kenneth Miller Wagaman Sr. Wagaman was a sergeant in the Army during the Korean War. Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!. We salute you and thank you for your service.
NewsChannel 13 salutes Navy PO1 Frank Gimmelli of Waterford. The 98-year-old man served in World War II from 1942 to 1946. That includes time on the USS Mosley 321 Destroyer Escort. Thank you for your service.
We're continuing to recognize veterans across Oklahoma who are making a difference in their communities. This afternoon, we'd like to recognize Army veteran Jack Sterns. He served for 21 years in 3 different countries and is the proud father of 2 and grandfather of 4. Thank you so much for your service.
Biden is awarding three US Army soldiers the Medal of Honor on Thursday. The three men are Alwyn Cashe, Christopher Celiz, and Earl Plumlee. Each of these soldiers risked their lives to save others. Two did not survive the injuries sustained in battle. President Joe Biden is awarding three US...
We're recognizing veterans across Oklahoma who are making a difference in their communities. Mark Segovia is a retired Army Colonel. His daughter says Mark symbolizes what the heart of America should be caring, loyal, and selfless. Thank you for your service.
WINNIE — People in Winnie lined up near East Chambers High School as the procession carrying S2C Charles Saunders' remains heads toward Fairview Cemetery for his funeral service. Saunders was 18-years-old when he was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor on this day 80 years ago. His remains were...
Misi Moser is the mother of Marine Corps Sergeant Joshua James Robinson, who was killed in action in Afghanistan on August 7th, 2011. "This was his fourth tour, he did three to Iraq and then one to Afghanistan," Moser said.
(WHTM) — Today we honor Lester Thumma. Thumma served in Italy with the military police from 1964 to 1966. Monday is his 80th birthday. Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!. We salute him and thank him for his...
(WHTM) — On Monday, abc27 honors William Croft. Croft is a graduate of Carlisle High School. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force as an aerial gunner during World War II and earned multiple awards. Today would’ve been his birthday. We salute you and thank you for...
(WHTM) — On Tuesday, abc27 honors John “Jack” Colm Jr. Colm enlisted in 1960 and went on to serve in Virginia, then in Japan as a Corporal. He turned 73 years old this month. We salute you and thank you for your service.
Comments / 0