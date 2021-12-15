ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

We Salute You: Todd Colm

By Megan Talley
abc27.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHTM) — On Wednesday, abc27 honors Todd Colm....

www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

We Salute You: Robert P. Wentzel

(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 honors Robert P. Wentzel. Wentzel was a 1979 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy. He retired as a Major. After, he was interviewed for Motor Trend Magazine as tank commander when his tank first went into service at Fort Knox. Wentzel was the former director of Dauphin County Emergency Management […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

We Salute You: Kenneth Miller Wagaman Sr.

(WHTM) — Today we honor Kenneth Miller Wagaman Sr. Wagaman was a sergeant in the Army during the Korean War. Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!. We salute you and thank you for your service.
MILITARY
WNYT

We Salute You: Donald Matthews

NewsChannel 13 salutes Navy PO2 Donald Matthews of Scotia. His work included bringing supplies to other Navy vessels at sea, and helping with repairs.
SCOTIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salute#Whtm#Marine Drum#Bugle Corps
WNYT

We Salute You: Frank Gimmelli

NewsChannel 13 salutes Navy PO1 Frank Gimmelli of Waterford. The 98-year-old man served in World War II from 1942 to 1946. That includes time on the USS Mosley 321 Destroyer Escort. Thank you for your service.
WATERFORD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
News On 6

Veteran Salute: Jack Sterns

We're continuing to recognize veterans across Oklahoma who are making a difference in their communities. This afternoon, we'd like to recognize Army veteran Jack Sterns. He served for 21 years in 3 different countries and is the proud father of 2 and grandfather of 4. Thank you so much for your service.
MILITARY
WNYT

We Salute You: Ronald Connors Jr.

NewsChannel 13 salutes E-4 Ronald Connors Jr. of West Sand Lake. The husband was a Fireman Apprentice, and served from 1970 to 1974, including time on the USS Compass Island.
WEST SAND LAKE, NY
News On 6

Veteran Salute: Mark Segovia

We're recognizing veterans across Oklahoma who are making a difference in their communities. Mark Segovia is a retired Army Colonel. His daughter says Mark symbolizes what the heart of America should be caring, loyal, and selfless. Thank you for your service.
MILITARY
fox4beaumont.com

VIDEO: Saluting a Hero

WINNIE — People in Winnie lined up near East Chambers High School as the procession carrying S2C Charles Saunders' remains heads toward Fairview Cemetery for his funeral service. Saunders was 18-years-old when he was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor on this day 80 years ago. His remains were...
WINNIE, TX
abc27.com

We Salute You: Lester Thumma

(WHTM) — Today we honor Lester Thumma. Thumma served in Italy with the military police from 1964 to 1966. Monday is his 80th birthday. Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!. We salute him and thank him for his...
abc27.com

We Salute You: William Croft

(WHTM) — On Monday, abc27 honors William Croft. Croft is a graduate of Carlisle High School. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force as an aerial gunner during World War II and earned multiple awards. Today would’ve been his birthday. We salute you and thank you for...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

We Salute You: John ‘Jack’ Colm Jr.

(WHTM) — On Tuesday, abc27 honors John “Jack” Colm Jr. Colm enlisted in 1960 and went on to serve in Virginia, then in Japan as a Corporal. He turned 73 years old this month. We salute you and thank you for your service.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy