AI-enhanced online educators Esme acquires Riff Analytics

By Ben Wodecki
aibusiness.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIT and the University of Oxford are among those already using the Esme platform. Digital learning platform developer Esme Learning has acquired Riff Analytics, an AI-enabled software company. The pair plans to operate as Esme Learning Solutions, with Esme CEO David Shrier and Riff Analytics co-founder and now COO...

