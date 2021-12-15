AI-enhanced online educators Esme acquires Riff Analytics

Acquisition enhances capabilities for audience discovery and advertising implementation. Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement, today announced it has acquired 0ptimus Analytics, an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) data science and technology company whose proprietary platform connects, models and transforms insights into activation at scale in real time. The acquisition of 0ptimus makes Dynata’s first-party data immediately more actionable, connecting it with trusted second- and third-party data in a seamless and automated way. Dynata’s connected data solutions enable clients to create, understand and activate custom audiences, enrich data sets and measure the effectiveness of advertising, all in a single integrated environment.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO