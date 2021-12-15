ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Farm rents fields in Cornwall to extend Tenderstem broccoli season to Christmas

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround 40 tonnes of the crop is being supplied to Tesco by Midlands-based AS Green and Co, which has rented fields in west Cornwall. A Herefordshire-based farm has rented fields in west Cornwall to make sure “out of season” home-grown Tenderstem broccoli is available to cater for soaring Christmas...

www.shropshirestar.com

