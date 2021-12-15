ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian Jethro dies at 73 after contracting Covid

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stand-up comic, real name Geoffrey Rowe, was born in Cornwall. Cornish comedian Jethro, real name Geoffrey Rowe, has died at the age of 73, his family has announced. A statement posted on Facebook said he died on December 14 after contracting Covid-19. It read: “It is with tremendous...

www.shropshirestar.com

