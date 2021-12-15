ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Stephen Curry: Watch highlights as Golden State Warriors star breaks NBA three-point record

 5 days ago

Watch the highlights as Stephen Curry breaks the...

Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins Not Joining Warriors in Toronto

The Toronto Raptors are getting a little lucky. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Otto Porter will all be sidelined for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, the team announced. That'll give the Warriors nine available players, most notably Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, the seventh and 14th picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, respectively.
Stephen Curry, Draymond Green among several Golden State Warriors set to rest against Toronto Raptors

BOSTON -- The Golden State Warriors are resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and several other players in advance of Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after Friday's 111-107 win over the Boston Celtics that he would discuss the possibility with GM Bob Myers of resting some veterans as the Warriors enter into the second night of a back-to-back at the end of a five game East Coast swing.
Steph Curry Reacts to NBA's COVID-19 Situation

The NBA has recently been severely impacted by COVID-19, with several players having to enter the league's health and safety protocols. With many teams being without their top players, forcing emergency signings and G-League call-ups, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about the situation. Warriors reporter Mark Haynes...
Jonathan Kuminga flashes potential in Warriors’ blowout loss to Raptors

TORONTO — Early in the Warriors’ 119-100 loss to the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night, rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga took two dribbles into the key and, with three defenders in front of him, leaped toward the rim. Toronto’s Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby quickly gave up...
“Stephen Curry, honor me by scoring from mid-range and not a 3”: Suns veteran Eddie A Johnson made honest admission from 3-Point King whilst surpassing him in the All-Time Scoring List

It seems like the NBA 2021-22 Season is going to be all about Stephen Curry embracing his scoring potential by breaking several NBA records. That is wat is believed by Phoenix Suns’ veteran Eddie A Johnson who has gone onto make a special request from the Golden State Warriors marquee on how to surpass him in the NBA All-Time scoring list. Safe to say, it might be his 13th year in the league, yet Curry is determined to make it his best ever.
Raptors host Golden State Warriors’ skeleton crew: Preview, injury updates and GAME THREAD

It was almost a month ago when I wrote the preview for the first match up this season and things have both changed and stayed the same. The Golden State Warriors, who got to an absolutely blistering start, going 18-2 in their first twenty games, have slowed down a just a tad. They are 5-3 since, which could be expected considering a team has never finished the season with a 90%-win rate. Stephen Curry has also slowed down, but not enough to ever think he’s not capable of exploding for 50 on any given game. It seems like what they need is some rest – and it might be something Steve Kerr and company may be considering for this game.
Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns calls Lakers big man Anthony Davis ‘too small’ after bullying and scoring on him

Anthony Davis had virtually every type of bad luck happen to him in the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Davis failed to finish the game, heading to the locker room twice, due to a knee contusion. Adding insult to injury, this use of brute force by Karl-Anthony Towns put Davis to shame, no thanks to the former’s “too small” gesture after the bucket.
Anthony Davis MRI reveal is bad news for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks. Davis got injured on Friday night as the Lakers lost 110-92 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the season, Davis is averaging 23.3 points per game and 9.9 rebounds.
Was LeBron James to blame for Anthony Davis’ latest injury?

LeBron James appeared to set off a chain reaction on Friday that led to another injury for star teammate Anthony Davis. Davis injured his knee in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 110-92 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. James pushed off on Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels, who then fell into Davis’ left knee.
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Nets big 3 all test positive, now what?

The wave of breakthrough COVID cases continues to impact the Brooklyn Nets. A day after learning Kyrie Irving was being allowed back to play for road games, the Nets’ next superstar to enter the health-and-safety protocols was none other than the team’s MVP candidate, Kevin Durant. Just as we were beginning to digest that blockbuster news story, we got more. Now Irving, not vaccinated, has entered protocols as well. All of this comes just a couple days after James Harden entered protocols.
