‘Priceless’ 16th century globe could be oldest offered at auction

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe estimate of the artefact is between £20,000 and £30,000. A “priceless” 16th century globe which may have been found by one of the Second World War’s so-called Monuments Men could be the oldest such example offered for auction. The carved wood and paper...

www.shropshirestar.com

