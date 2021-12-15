ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Italy's Generali CEO Bets on Buyback, Bold Profit Goals to Keep Job

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) -Generali said it would stick to bold earnings goals for 2024, hike dividends and launch its first buyback in 15 years as Philippe Donnet's bid to stay on as CEO of Italy's biggest insurer faces opposition from two billionaire investors. Donnet's reappointment next year is opposed by construction magnate...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Generali CEO’s bold plan may just save his neck

MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Philippe Donnet has upped his game just in time. Generali’s (GASI.MI) chief executive on Wednesday announced a bold plan to grow earnings and return capital to investors. It should be enough for him to keep his job. For his third three-year plan, Donnet...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Generali CEO to Fight Shareholder Pressure With New Plan

MILAN (Reuters) - Philippe Donnet, chief executive of Italy's largest insurer Generali, will on Wednesday outline a new company strategy to try to fend off a leadership challenge brought by two billionaire investors. Construction magnate Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Leonardo Del Vecchio, founder of eyewear giant Luxottica, have opposed the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generali#Italy#Mergers And Acquisitions#Ceo#Travel Insurance#Bold Profit Goals#Milan#Reuters#Luxottica#M A#Mediobanca#Bofa Securities
US News and World Report

Enbridge Raises Dividend, Plans Share Buybacks as Profit Set to Rise

(Reuters) -Enbridge Inc on Tuesday raised its dividend and announced plans to buyback shares, as the Canadian pipeline operator forecast higher core earnings in 2022 on rising demand for oil and gas. Energy stocks have bounced back this year as investors are rewarding companies that are disciplined with their capital...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Italian fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna's shares jump 6% in trading debut after merging with SPAC

Shares of Italian fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. rose 6% Monday in their trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange, after the company went public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. , in a deal with an enterprise value of $3.1 billion. The new company is trading under the ticker "ZGN." The Zegna family will continue to lead the company as it has done throughout its 111-year history. CEO Ermenegildo Zegna will retain his position as head of the company that owns the Zegna and Thom Browne brands. The company will have $761 million in proceeds from the SPAC deal, including a $250 million private investment in public equity, or PIPE. The SPAC is backed by Investindustrial, a European group of independently managed investment, holding and advisory companies with a 11 billion euros ($12.4 billion) of raised capital.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Activision’s scandal-plagued CEO still has his Coca-Cola board seat. But will he keep it?

This is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Letitia James is out of New York governor's race, women scientists blow the whistle on harassment, and Activision's CEO still has his job—and his outside board seat. Have a festive weekend.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Motley Fool

3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

Medtronic will benefit from growing demand within the medical devices industry. Pfizer is poised to cash in on the steadily compounding pharma industry. CVS Health should be lifted by increasing U.S. retail prescription volumes and the rapidly growing global health insurance industry. It isn't a stretch to argue that the...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

These 5 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

Retirees love dividend stocks because they produce cash flow, but yield isn't the only thing you have to consider. It's also important to understand the quality, risk, and growth potential of the stocks in your allocation. There are a few different valid approaches, depending on your investment needs and risk tolerance. No matter what you prioritize, there's a great dividend ETF for that niche.
STOCKS
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Street.Com

Cathie Wood: My Stocks Are Now 'Deep Value,' Headed for Sky

'Our more concentrated flagship strategy today could deliver a 40% compound annual rate of return during the next five years,' Wood said. Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management says her stocks are in “deep value territory,” not in a bubble, and should generate hefty returns over the next five years.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Travel company Mondee is going public by merging with SPAC Ithax in deal valued at about $1 billion

Mondee Inc., a San Mateo, California-based travel company, is going public via a merger with Ithax Acquisition Corp. , a special-purpose acquisition corporation backed by the founder of Ithaca Capital and the principals of Axia Ventures. The deal is valued at about $1 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022, at which point the combined company will be named Mondee and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "MOND." The company was founded in 2011 by Prasad Gundumogula, who is its current CEO, and initially focused on the private airfare market. It has since expanded to...
SAN MATEO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy