Watch Matthew McConaughey, Haim Sing About Christmas With Jimmy Fallon

Netflix is losing one of its only Matthew McConaughey movies next week. After Nov. 30, The Lincoln Lawyer, which stars the 52-year-old in a leading role, will no longer be streaming on Netflix. The 2011 movie, based on Michael Connelly 2005's novel of the same name, is one of only two McConaughey flicks currently on Netflix. It's an underrated movie that is often forgotten when discussing the body of work and life of the Oscar winner (and husband to Camila Alves). Fans and critics have praised the quality of the movie, with its Rotten Tomatoes scores in the 80-percent range and its Metacritic Metascore at 63.

MOVIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO