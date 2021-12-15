ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Salon trims price to 1971 levels to mark 50th anniversary

By Sue Austin
Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Shrewsbury hair stylist who trained in Swinging Sixties London is celebrating 50 years in business in the town by trimming his price for a shampoo and blow dry to 1971 levels. Philip Minton learned his trade in Bond Street when Vidal Sassoon was doing for women’s hair what...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

How the Duchess of Cambridge made the Glittering Golden Gown into the red carpet look of the year

When the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the premiere of No Time to Die in late September, it was A Fashion Moment. Her glittering golden gown seemed to hail a new era of glamour after the low key previous year. It epitomised a return to celebration, opulence and dressing-up, so much so that the £4,064 Jenny Packham design sold out when it became available to buy soon after.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Fendi relaunches Carrie Bradshaw’s purple sequin baguette

Fendi has re-released the iconic purple sequin baguette carried by Sex and The City’s (SATC) Carrie Bradshaw.The bag, from the designer’s autumn/winter 1999 collection, was stolen by a mugger in season three of SATC as Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, walked through New York City’s Soho.In the episode, the thief repeatedly asks Bradshaw for her bag, to which she responds: “It’s a baguette.”This week, eagle-eyed fans spotted the accessory in the latest episode of the show’s reboot, And Just Like That... (AJLT), during a meeting between Bradshaw and Natasha Naginsky, the late Mr Big’s ex-wife. ...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

8 best make-up brush sets for beauty newbies and budding MUAs alike

Ask any make-up artist and they’ll tell you that half of the joy of their job comes from the tools that they paint faces with. From buffing and blending with big, fluffy powder and bronzing brushes, the intricacy that comes with crafting the perfect smokey eye, or the teeny tiny eyebrow and lip brushes, there really is one for every part of your make-up application routine – but it’s crucial to know that not all brushes are made equal.Using cheap or badly made tools can have a detrimental impact on your finished look, not to mention they can often shed...
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vidal Sassoon
Person
Mary Quant
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Cilla Black
HollywoodLife

Demi Moore Is Ageless In Sparkly Gown At The 2021 Fashion Awards In London — Then & Now Pics

Demi Moore looked timeless at the Fashion Awards in London on Monday, arriving in an ombré Fendi dress. Demi Moore stunned in a sparkly ombré dress at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London on Monday, Nov. 29. The actress, 59, opted for a Fendi dress in black, pairing the ombré look with black leather gloves and heels as she arrived at Royal Albert Hall to celebrate top designers and creatives.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Self Portrait Founder Takes Ownership of Roland Mouret

Designer Roland Mouret will become founder and creative chair of his namesake brand, which is now under the ownership of SP Collection. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
themainstreetmouse.com

New WDW 50th Anniversary Luxe Leather Loungefly Backpack, Starbucks Mug!

Disney fans have been waiting on more merchandise for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration, and shopDisney has a couple of magical choices! Part of the Luxe collection has hit online, including the following- Mickey Mouse Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Genuine Leather Gold Loungefly Mini Backpack. $298.00. This magical...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Salon#Hair Stylists#Fashion Capital#Swinging Sixties#The Pride Hill#Vogue
antiMUSIC

Queen Spotlight Roger Taylor Drum Solos On 50th Anniversary Series

(hennemusic) Queen put a spotlight on Roger Taylor's drum solos on latest episode of the band's 50th anniversary video series The Greatest. Roger's distinctive drumming has always been an integral part of the Queen recording process, whether it be providing a subtle yet solid rhythm, or taking centre stage in songs such as his 1975 "A Night At The Opera" track, "I'm In Love With My Car."
MUSIC
SPY

From Cheap to Charvet, These Are the Best Dress Shirt Brands for Men

The jacket, dress shoes, and tie tend to get the most attention when suiting up. But it’s the dress shirt that truly sets the tone for the rest of the outfit, albeit in a more subtle way. Take your best slim fit dress shirt, for example; a blue button-down Oxford sends a different message than a white twill shirt with French cuffs, even if both are worn with the same suit and shoes. That’s why even if you might not wear them often, it’s worth having a few proper dress shirts in your closet. If you only have one suit, you...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's cosy LA home is every family's dream

With homes in locations from Manhattan to Vancouver, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have an impressive property portfolio, but it's their home in Los Angeles where they spent lockdown that's oh-so cosy. The couple, who have been together for 38 years, have shared several insights into their home life, showcasing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ok Magazine

Meghan Markle Spotted Frantically Shopping In Montecito As She & Hubby Prince Harry Shun Royal Family For Holidays At Home

Meghan Markle got in a little solo time as she was spotted shopping at some of her favorite shops in the quaint little town of Montecito, California. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex scurried around town to a nearby grocery store, before popping by a kids' clothing boutique, then perusing around a local home furnishing store.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Carrie Bradshaw's Funeral Dress Was a No-Brainer For the Wardrobe Team — and Yes, It's Vintage

"I just want to get there before other people and make sure everything is the way I want it," Carrie says on the phone before Big's funeral as she sits down in her closet alongside a pearl clutch and a pair of white caged leather pumps she had already laid out. It wasn't a question what she would wear to say goodbye to the love of her life publicly in front of family and friends. Of course, as she, Stanford, and Anthony make their way through the doors and enter a stark-white room with rows of chairs perfectly aligned, it becomes clear Carrie picked the only chic place for a funeral in Manhattan.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn reveals it's been a 'long day' in candid home photo

Goldie Hawn has opened the doors inside her beautiful Los Angeles home to share a candid photo following a "long day". The Hollywood star took to Instagram this week to share a picture of her curled up on the sofa with her pet dog Rory, who was also half asleep.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Killer Legs In A Black Micro Dress For The 'Voice' Finale--OMG!

She may be petite, but Ariana Grande sometimes looks like she has legs to rival those of catwalk supermodels – especially if her latest social media pics are anything to go by! The 28-year-old “Santa Tell Me” singer showed off her enviable (and seemingly never-ending) pins on Instagram on Monday, December 13th, in a stunning one-shouldered black micro-dress that stopped us in our tracks!
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy