Noah Feldman: Newsom is wrong to mimic Texas’ disrespect for the Constitution

By Noah Feldman Bloomberg Opinion (TNS)
 4 days ago

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. That’s the spirit of the law proposed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to empower private citizens to sue anyone who makes or sells assault rifles in the state. The law violates the Second Amendment as interpreted by a...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: Missouri bill mimics Texas' bounty hunter scheme to attack abortion rights

Even as the U.S. Supreme Court ponders what to do with Texas’ restrictive new anti-abortion-rights law, a Missouri legislator has filed a bill that would mimic it here — complete with an enforcement mechanism that tries to circumvent constitutional issues by inviting random private citizens to sue abortion providers at will. That mechanism, which even conservative Chief Justice John Roberts has derided as “a bounty hunting scheme,” would set a dangerous precedent on issues far beyond abortion.
MISSOURI STATE
Law.com

Gov. Newsom Previews Promise for Texas-Style SB8 Bounty Targeting Guns

The governor said his proposal would include a $10,000 bounty on those violating state gun laws. California's Legislature reconvenes on Jan. 3. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that he’s seen a first draft of legislation he proposed to create a $10,000 bounty for private enforcement of California’s gun laws.
POLITICS
Sacramento Bee

Gavin Newsom said California could do to guns what Texas did to abortion. Did he mean it?

One could look at the Supreme Court’s absurd ratification of Texas’ convoluted abortion ban and foresee the dissolution of our constitutional order. No less an authority than the court’s conservative chief justice, John Roberts — quoting from a decision by his most influential predecessor, John Marshall — warned that endorsing the state’s end run around the court’s holding in Roe v. Wade could reduce the Constitution to a “solemn mockery.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHOU

'Good luck': Texas abortion law author reacts to California Governor's pledge to do the same thing with guns

AUSTIN, Texas — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is going after gun manufacturers, and he’s using Texas’ playbook to do it, the Texas Tribune reports. On Saturday, Newsom, a Democrat and occasional critic of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, said he was working on a bill with the California Legislature and attorney general to allow private citizens to sue those who manufacture, distribute, or sell assault weapons or ghost gun kits.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vogue Magazine

What the Supreme Court Just Ruled on Abortion Scares Me, and It Should Scare You Too

On Friday the Supreme Court had the chance to strike down a completely unconstitutional, totally insane Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks. The law goes even further than that—it limits what kind of lawsuit can be filed to challenge it and puts bounties on everyone from doctors to Uber drivers who might assist in an abortion in some way. It was the kind of law that was so dystopian that many people didn’t believe it would even be enacted, but on September 1, S.B. 8 was instated in the state of Texas. Even many conservative court watchers thought the Supreme Court should and would strike down the law because it went contrary to both Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Instead, the Court last Friday kicked the case back to the district courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'The right to bear arms is clearly in the Constitution': Texas abortion ban author tears into Gov. Newsom's bid to use law to pass stricter gun control in California

Texas state Sen. Bryan Hughes, author of the controversial new abortion ban, has a message for California Gov. Gavin Newsom's bid to use his framework to create a gun control law: 'Good luck with that.'. The Texas law, which bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected around 6 weeks,...
POLITICS
San Francisco Chronicle

There’s one major difference between Texas’ abortion law and Newsom’s gun proposal

When Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed allowing Californians to seek $10,000 bounties from makers and sellers of assault weapons and untraceable “ghost guns,” he didn’t mention a basic difference between his plan and the Texas abortion law it’s modeled after: Unlike Texas’ abortion law, California already has state-enforced laws against those firearms.
TEXAS STATE
cbslocal.com

Gov. Newsom Wants Texas-like Law To Ban Assault Guns

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he wants to empower private citizens to enforce a ban on the manufacture and sale of assault weapons in the state. Newsom’s proposal is similar to a Texas law that outlaws abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday allowed Texas’ abortion law to stay in effect while it is challenged in court.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Don't buy media hype on Newsom's gun ban, it won't work: Constitutional scholar

Anticipation is building around Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement that he will model a gun control measure in California after Texas' abortion ban. Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley, however, says the plan won’t work. "If the law is crafted as Newsom suggests, this won’t work legally. Nevertheless, there will...
POLITICS
Politics

