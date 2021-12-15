Gardner health officials urge residents to monitor COVID contacts

GARDNER – Local health officials are urging residents who suspect they may have contracted COVID to monitor their symptoms, quarantine if necessary and keep track of their contacts. At least for the time being, according to Lauren Saunders, director of public health for Gardner.

The number of positive COVID cases in Worcester County has risen in recent weeks, according to health officials.

The Massachusetts Community Tracing Collaborative that began in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic officially stopped taking new cases as of Nov. 30, according to Saunders, which means local boards of health have now been tasked with community contact tracing moving forward.

“Right now we have two nurses, locally, that are doing (contact tracing) for Gardner and surrounding towns,” she explained. “Although local health will try very hard to make contact with individuals, the number of cases right now in the community makes this extremely difficult.”

Montachusett Public Health Network

Saunders said the Montachusett Public Health Network was working on hiring people to pick up contact tracing in the area but added that it could be a few weeks until the new system is up and running. Making matters more difficult, she said, was the fact that positive COVID cases in the Greater Gardner area were currently higher than the state average.

“We have a lot of cases locally and contact tracing by two people for all of these communities is just not feasible,” Saunders said. “So we need people to – I don’t want to say be their own contact tracers – but we need them to be educated and aware of what the proper protocols are if they do contract COVID-19.”

If someone contracts or suspects they have contracted COVID-19 it was important to quarantine if you suspect you might have been exposed to the virus, and to isolate if you have been infected with the virus, even if you are not showing any symptoms, according to Saunders.

An unvaccinated person should quarantine, she said, if they have been in close contact – within six feet of someone for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24 hours – with someone who has COVID-19. People who are fully vaccinated to not need to quarantine after contact with someone who had COVID-19 unless they have symptoms.

When should vaccinated people get tested?

“However, fully vaccinated people should get tested five to seven days after their exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms and wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test is negative,” Saunders explained.

People in quarantine should stay home for 14 days after their last contact with a COVID-infected person, watch for a fever, coughing, shortness of breath or other symptoms of COVID-19. Those in quarantine should also try to stay away from people they live with, especially those who might be at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19.

Following quarantine, people should continue to watch for symptoms until 14 days after exposure, and immediately self-isolate and notify health officials if symptoms occur.

Isolation is used to separate people infected with COVID-19 from those who are not infected, Saunders said.

“People who are in isolation should stay home until it’s safe for them to around others,” Saunders explained. “At home, anyone sick or infected should separate from others, stay in a specific ‘sick room’ or area’ and use a separate bathroom, if available.”

Launders said the first day of isolation should be the day after a person first displays symptoms or the day after a positive test result.

When am I infectious if I test positive?

“Research has shown that once you have symptoms or you test positive, you are infectious two days prior and for at least 10 days,” she explained. “You should notify any close contacts that they were exposed and should follow quarantine guidelines.”

According to Saunders, the definition of a close contact is someone who was less than six feet away from an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over 24 hours. Anyone who has had close contact with someone with COVID-19 should monitor for signs and symptoms for 14 days after their last exposure to that person.

It was still critical for anyone who suspects they may have contracted COVID to inform the people they were in close contact with, according to Saunders.

“For example, the flu is not new to us, but what happens when you have the flu?” Saunders said. “You know you have the flu right away because you have the symptoms immediately, and when you have the flu, you don’t go around other people because you don’t want to spread the flu. It’s really important to do the same with COVID, but sometimes you don’t know you have COVID, which is the tricky part.”

Making the situation even more difficult, Launders added, was the fact that vaccinated people were still contracting the virus.

“I think the vaccine definitely help, it might lessen symptoms, but vaccinated people are still getting it, especially with the new variants and whatnot coming out,” she said. “So we all just kind of have to learn to live with it, just like we have to do with the flu, but right now we really just want to educate the community on what to do if they do have COVID or have been in close contact with someone with COVID.”

For more detailed information on what to do if you are sick, contact COVID-19, or need to notify contacts, visit the CDC website or contact your local board of health.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Gardner health officials urge residents to monitor COVID contacts