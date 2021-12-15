ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Xydrobe ‘Proud’ of JW Anderson NFT Auction, Despite Sale Price

By Samantha Conti
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22fsXZ_0dNIqVmY00

Click here to read the full article.

LONDON — A hyper-realistic digital copy of the JW Anderson patchwork cardigan made famous by Harry Styles last year has fetched approximately $7,500 in an auction organized by Xydrobe earlier this week.

Xydrobe, the new NFT auction platform, said a bidder paid 2ETH, or Ether tokens from the Ethereum network, for The Colourblock Patchwork Cardigan, equivalent to $7,500 at current exchange.

More from WWD

Although that was well below the reserve price of 10,000 pounds, the company said it was “very excited about the great amount of money raised” for charity, and proud of the unique auction.

“As the piece continues to trade in the future, we should see it continue to increase in value as people recognize the value of digital investments,” the company said.

As reported, the money from the sale will go to AKT, designer Jonathan Anderson ’s chosen charity. AKT is an LGBTQ charity that focuses on young people ages 16 to 25 in the U.K. who are facing or experiencing homelessness or living in a hostile environment.

A Xydrobe spokesperson declined to say who the winning bidder was, only that the company was “thrilled to have them as a continued customer.”

The cardigan, from the JW Anderson spring 2020 collection, was painstakingly replicated, yarn-by-yarn, in 3D, and digitally “knitted” by the Xydrobe team into the six colored patches — each of which has a different texture and pattern.

The team used similar software and techniques to those employed in the Marvel and “Star Wars” film franchises.

The virtual cardigan took more than 300 hours to complete and was based on images of the sweater, as well as the original pattern, which Anderson released on social media last year after Styles was pictured wearing it during a rehearsal for his appearance on NBC’s “The Today Show.”

The auction marked the first NFT from JW Anderson; the first auction lot from Xydrobe, and the first NFT of this kind.

Xydrobe’s founders — Nell Lloyd-Malcolm, whose background is in visual effects in film; Isabella Gallucci, and Michael Pegrum — told WWD last month they plan to deal with one high-end fashion brand at a time, and to create a singular, bespoke backdrop for each auction.

The plan is to auction one item per month, on average: Following this week’s sale, the Xydrobe team will pick up again in February, with an auction timed to coincide with London Fashion Week .

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Tommy Hilfiger Reveals Tommy x Roblox Creators Virtual Collection

Click here to read the full article. Tommy Hilfiger is joining the Roblox community. Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., has partnered with eight user-generated content designers from the Roblox community to create and promote a Tommy x Roblox Creators collection. It consists of 30 digital fashion items that people can use to dress their avatars within Roblox, the popular global online platform for shared experiences.More from WWDBackstage at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2020Front Row at Tommy Hilfiger x Lewis x H.E.R. Spring 2020Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2020 The virtual Tommy x Roblox Creators digital collection will be available for purchase...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Gladstn London, Milliner Justin Smith Dream Up an Innovative Hat Bag

Click here to read the full article. British leather accessories brand Gladstn London has teamed with Hollywood milliner Justin Smith to solve what is, arguably, a niche problem: how to transport large, wide-brimmed hats with style and ease, without resorting to the traditional round, or hexagonal, box. The result is The Hat Bag, a soft-sided suitcase style with a wedge shape made from linen with a leather handle, shoulder strap and base. It is lightweight, has a large internal pocket for protecting brims and can accommodate one or more hats, such as the white, wide-brimmed style that Smith designed for Amal...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Chanel Handbag Sale Breaks Records at Karl Lagerfeld Estate Auction

Click here to read the full article. KARL’S KEEPSAKES, TAKE TWO: More of Karl Lagerfeld’s possessions went under the hammer — this time at Sotheby’s in Paris, where 6.2 million euros’ worth of the late Chanel artistic director’s belongings were sold, and records were set for a Chanel handbag and a Martin Szekely work. Digital bidding was open from Dec. 6 through Thursday, and live auctions took place on Tuesday and Wednesday in the French capital in what was part two of the estate sale, following a session in Monaco.More from WWD'King Richard' Star Demi Singleton Gets Ready for the Premiere...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
anothermag.com

How JW Anderson’s Internet-Breaking “Harry Styles Cardigan” Became an NFT

It was the most talked-about cardigan of the year – perhaps even the decade. The colourful, patchworked JW Anderson design that Harry Styles wore during his rehearsal for The Today Show back in February sparked a TikTok trend that came to be known as the #HarryStylesCardigan challenge. The trend saw thousands of people crochet replicas of the piece – which retails at £1,250 in stores – and share their creations on the platform. To date, the hashtag has racked up over 40 million views.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
hypebeast.com

Pak Breaks Record for Most Expensive NFT Sale

Through an unusual auction with Nifty Gateway. NFT platform, Nifty Gateway, just hosted a sale that (technically) made Pak the most expensive living artist. The event centered around a new artwork aptly titled, Merge, and saw 28,983 collectors spend $91,806,519 USD to buy 312,686 total units of what is referred to as “mass.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Hypebae

JW Anderson and xydrobe Create an NFT of Harry Styles' Colorful Knit Cardigan

London-based fashion brand JW Anderson partners with xydrobe, the first NFT collectible platform to fully digitize Harry Styles’ famous Colorblock Patchwork Cardigan. The former One Direction member wore the kid-core knit last February during a live performance on The Today Show. Clever TikTok user Liv Huffman, known online as @lilbittylivie, crocheted her own version, not only sparking a viral trend but an overwhelming demand for the cardigan.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Tracey Meyers

Citizens of Humanity Talks Holiday Dressing, Denim Market Dynamics. The brand discusses the evolving denim consumer, current holiday looks and what's coming up for spring 2022. By. Get all the top news stories and alerts straight to your inbox. Sign Up Sign Up. By subscribing, I agree to the Terms...
APPAREL
WWD

Aeffe MD Exits Fashion Group

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Fashion group Aeffe SpA and Marcello Tassinari, group managing director, have terminated their relationship in a consensual agreement. Aeffe, which is publicly listed in Milan, comprises the Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino and Pollini brands.More from WWDAlberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022Alberta Ferretti Hosts Events during Venice Film FestivalAlberta Ferretti Resort 2022 Chief executive officer Simone Badioli will take over ad interim. The changes were revealed on Friday at the end of trading. The board of directors that day decided to no longer appoint a new general manager, but is instead setting up an...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Fashion Week#Jw Anderson Nft Auction#Nft#Wwd Loewe#Akt#Lgbtq#The Jw Anderson#Nbc
WWD

Bielo Celebrates the Power of Craft

Click here to read the full article. Nestled among the uplands in the outskirts of Barcelona, the La Llacuna village is home to one of Europe’s leading knitwear ateliers, founded by the Puig Romeu family. Capitalizing on the company’s craftsmanship expertise, which blends the know-how of Catalonia-based artisans with traditional knitting techniques imported from Japan, the family’s youngest member Josep Puig Romeu established his highly curated, luxury brand called Bielo.More from WWDLooks From Michaela BuergerJil Sander Pre-Fall 2022Diesel Pre-Fall 2022 It celebrates the power of craft via delicate and timeless knitted pieces for both men and women. The result is a collection filled with easy pieces with an organic feel and fresh look, seen in color-blocked fluffy crop tops and vests, ribbed knit bike shorts and even colorful socks, to be worn with sandals and brogues. A range of affordable beach-ready crochet bags seem like the perfect excuse for a winter escape somewhere sunny and warm. The collection is available at the brand’s online store as well as at select stockists including Chicago’s Ikram and New York’s Lydia Rodrigues Collection and Assembly in the U.S. and Isetan in Japan.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Gabriela Hearst Opens Aspen Pop-up

Click here to read the full article. The shopping scene in Aspen continues to heat up this season. Gabriela Hearst has opened a pop-up store in the Colorado ski resort town, joining luxury stalwarts Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga, as well as the new AspenX, Loro Piana Interiors and Citizens of Humanity boutiques.More from WWDCinq à Sept Pre-Fall 2022Salvatore Ferragamo Pre-Fall 2022Jil Sander Pre-Fall 2022 The New York designer is taking the residency space at MAX, Max Martinez’s local specialty retail store on Hopkins Avenue, which stocks Bottega Veneta, Celine, Loewe, Dries van Noten and more. The residence will be open until...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Milan Men’s Fashion Week to Attract JW Anderson, 1017 Alyx 9SM, 44 Label Group

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Milan’s appeal in supporting fresh talent and giving them international visibility is attracting a number of independent hot-ticket names to the upcoming edition of the city’s fashion week, dedicated to the fall 2022 season. Case in point, 1017 Alyx 9SM and, as reported, JW Anderson will decamp to Milan for the first time, bringing buzz to the city.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks From the 'House of Gucci' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside the New York 'House of Gucci' Premiere'House of Gucci' London Premiere Red Carpet: See the Photos 1017 Alyx 9SM, founded by Matthew...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Alicia Keys Is the First Guest Curator of Moncler’s New Project

Click here to read the full article. Moncler and Alicia Keys are taking their collaboration to the next level. After being tapped to host the Moncler Mondogenius presentation in Milan in September, the 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer and producer is the first personality the brand has picked for its new Moncler Select project.More from WWDThe Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Fall 2021Backstage at Moncler Genius RTW Fall 2020Moncler Genius RTW Fall 2019 This is a digital service to be offered on the label’s website where prominent names in the worlds of entertainment, fashion, sport and business will be invited by Moncler to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
WWD

Indochino Going Into Women’s Wear, Expanding Retail Reach

Click here to read the full article. Indochino is going into the women’s business. The Vancouver-based men’s made-to-measure brand will launch its first women’s collection next year. Although women have gone to Indochino to be fitted for their custom clothing, they have been used to patterns created for men. But now, they’ll be have patterns created just for them.More from WWDSalvatore Ferragamo Pre-Fall 2022Jil Sander Pre-Fall 2022Diesel Pre-Fall 2022 “We know that many women are looking for well-tailored custom clothing that doesn’t cost a fortune and there simply isn’t a custom women’s wear brand comparable to Indochino on the market,” said Drew...
RETAIL
WWD

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2021

Click here to read the full article. This year marked a record number of fashion collaborations among heritage fashion houses and some of today’s biggest celebrities. While each was unique, they collectively made a big impact in the fashion world and resonated with fans for their high-fashion factor. The year saw two major high-fashion mashups that the industry had never seen before. First, the long-awaited Hacker Project between Gucci and Balenciaga debuted during the spring 2022 season, where creative directors Alessandro Michele and Demna Gvasalia, respectively, created their own logo-bearing takes on each designer brand’s signature motifs. The collaboration was then...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Alberto Morillas’ Mizensir Opens First Boutique

Click here to read the full article. On the heels of a year of explosive growth for fragrance, a niche player is going bigger on brick-and-mortar. Mizensir, the brand founded by perfumer Alberto Morillas — the nose behind Calvin Klein‘s Ck One, Giorgio Armani’s Acqua di Gio and others — has opened its first North America boutique in New York’s SoHo on Prince Street.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022 As brick-and-mortar traffic gains momentum ahead of the holidays, Morillas’ goal was to create a space for consumers to experience the brand...
BUSINESS
WWD

Is Fashion Making Any Progress With Its Body Diversity Issues?

Click here to read the full article. In recent years, the fashion industry — and society as a whole — has had to face up to its multilayered inclusion issues. The #MeToo movement, for one, highlighted gender disparities, while the Black Lives Matter and Trans Lives Matter movements that erupted amidst the pandemic raised important concerns about racial injustice and discrimination based on gender identity or expression. And in the middle of it all, a different strand of the inclusion issue got pushed aside: body diversity.More from WWDFront row at Versace X Fendi Collaboration Pre-Fall 2022Exclusive Pictures from the Versace X...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jil Sander Pre-Fall 2022

The work of Lucie and Luke Meier can be compared to that of expert alchemists: The duo cautiously doses different elements to turn basic shapes into wonderful creations, experiments with crafty techniques to elevate fabrics and conjures the kind of fashion panaceas that can cure any streetwear fever and logomania. They might operate quietly but their touches can never go unnoticed.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Natalia Vodianova, Melanie Bender Attend Ohana & Co. Gathering

Click here to read the full article. BEAUTY TECH CHECK: Ohana & Co., the independent investment bank, held a hybrid digital-physical winter tea on Thursday in its Paris headquarters for executives from the beauty and fashion tech, wellness and consumer goods spaces. Guests included company founders Natalia Vodianova of Masuku, Vanessa Barboni Hallik of Another Tomorrow, Melanie Bender of Versed and Justine Hutteau of Respire. Their hosts were Karine Ohana and Ariel Ohana, who run the bank with their brother Laurent.More from WWDMade in GermanyAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022 Sustainability was a main topic of concern. “This whole journey of...
BUSINESS
WWD

Versace Pre-Fall 2022

It seems like only yesterday when the fashion swap between Versace and Fendi closed Milan Fashion Week with a bang. While the collaboration and its star-studded presentation still resonate, it turns out the Fendace lineup represented just the very buzzy and glamorous tip of Versace’s pre-fall collection. Under its...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Pangaia Releases Capsule With Artist Es Devlin

Click here to read the full article. Pangaia has a new capsule collection on the way, this time with artist and set designer Es Devlin. The four-piece apparel capsule, comprised of a hoodie, trackpant, T-shirt and shorts, comes in Devlin’s signature orange hue, which has appeared in much of her works, including art installations and set designs for Kanye West and The Weeknd, among others.More from WWDPhotos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That'The Top Trending Celebrity Style of 2021The Standout Fashion Moments from the 2021 Gotham Awards The capsule, launching on Dec. 21 and ranging in price from $55 to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy