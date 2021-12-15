Investment guru says days of US dollar dominance are numbered

Prominent Chinese AI firm company SenseTime relaunches its $767M Hong Kong IPO with the exclusion of US investors. Leading Chinese artificial intelligence firm SenseTime relaunches its $767 million IPO just days after being included on a US investment blacklist. Most of the details from the AI firm’s earlier version of the Hong Kong IPO remain unchanged. This includes its targeted valuation of $17 billion, and 1.5 billion shares up for grabs. In addition, SenseTime is eyeing an individual share price range of between HK$3.85 to HK$3.99 (Hong Kong dollars). However, one very noticeable difference in the company’s renewed initiative is that it will now exclude American investors. SenseTime issued a statement on Monday that touched on this exclusion. The provided reason was the “dynamic and evolving nature of the relevant US regulations”. SenseTime’s shares will start trading on December 30th.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO