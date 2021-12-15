ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Investment guru says days of US dollar dominance are numbered

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary investor Jim Rogers says he plans to sell off his dollar holdings as soon as the next peak occurs, as the current state of the US economy will inevitably put an end to the greenback's global hegemony. "I hope I am smart enough to sell it during the...

Washington Post

Saudis Are Right to Warn of a Collapse in Oil Supply

This won’t win me any friends among the green lobby, but Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman is right to warn of a potential energy crisis resulting from falling investment in fossil fuels. Here’s why. The prince warned that worldwide oil production could fall by 30...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

A one-two punch for the US economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The outlook for the American economy is suddenly...
WORLD
Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

SenseTime Relaunches IPO Days after US Investment Ban

Prominent Chinese AI firm company SenseTime relaunches its $767M Hong Kong IPO with the exclusion of US investors. Leading Chinese artificial intelligence firm SenseTime relaunches its $767 million IPO just days after being included on a US investment blacklist. Most of the details from the AI firm’s earlier version of the Hong Kong IPO remain unchanged. This includes its targeted valuation of $17 billion, and 1.5 billion shares up for grabs. In addition, SenseTime is eyeing an individual share price range of between HK$3.85 to HK$3.99 (Hong Kong dollars). However, one very noticeable difference in the company’s renewed initiative is that it will now exclude American investors. SenseTime issued a statement on Monday that touched on this exclusion. The provided reason was the “dynamic and evolving nature of the relevant US regulations”. SenseTime’s shares will start trading on December 30th.
BUSINESS
Secure Mobile Communication Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | Huawei, Microsoft, Nokia, McAfee

The ' Secure Mobile Communication market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Secure Mobile Communication derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Secure Mobile Communication market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
Strategy Advisory Market: Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future | A.T. Kearney Inc., Accenture PLC, Deloitte, Bain and Company

The ' Strategy Advisory market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Strategy Advisory derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Strategy Advisory market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
The Independent

Japan OKs record $317 B extra budget for COVID, economy

Japan’s parliament on Monday approved a record extra budget of nearly 36 trillion yen ($317 billion) for the fiscal year through March to help out pandemic-hit households and businesses.The budget largely is to fund COVID-19 measures, including booster shot vaccines and oral medicines. It also includes cash payouts for families with children and a promotion campaign for the hard-hit tourism industry, which critics said are pork barrel giveaways.Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the supplementary budget is meant to revive an economy not yet fully recovered from the pandemic and to achieve stronger growth and a more equitable distribution of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China's SenseTime relists Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it will press ahead with its Hong Kong listing, a week after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, the company filed a revised listing with the Hong Kong stock exchange with trading expected to start December 30. 
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

2021 Notebook: China a huge 2021 story, with Olympics ahead

China was one of the biggest stories of 2021 — from its plans to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in the face of criticism about its human rights records in the Xinjiang region, Tibet and Hong Kong to questions about how it would wield its economic power in a delicately balanced world. Not to mention the always relevant issue of how it deals with the United States — this year, under a new president, Joe Biden In 2021, the country's ruling Communist Party officially revised history for the third time in its existence, elevating leader Xi Jinping to a level...
SPORTS
AFP

Omicron panic pummels equities, oil

Global equity and oil markets slumped Monday on investor panic over the impact of worldwide measures to contain the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, dealers said. - The rapid spread of Omicron has also slammed the oil market and travel stocks, since a return to containment measures and travel curbs would hit the aviation and tourism industries as well as dampen demand for fuel.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

What role will military reserves play in a potential US-Russia war

In the event of a war, Russia will be able to call up 2.5 times as many reservists as the US. But does this matter in wars of the future?. Western experts quite often draw misleading comparisons between the military potential of Russia and the US. This is well illustrated in an article by Carl Hamilton of the University of Roskilde, Denmark, entitled "What military capabilities does Russia have that the USA doesn't?" In his view, both nations are capable of "developing equal systems in terms of quality," while Russia has a great capacity for mobilizing reservists.
MILITARY

