Hydrologic Outlook issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County Multiple Winter Storms to Impact Holiday Mountain Travel Tuesday through the Weekend .A series of winter storms will bring multiple rounds of light to heavy mountain snow and gusty winds Tuesday through Sunday. Snow is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon along the coastal range then spread inland Tuesday night with up to 1 foot of snow above 6000 foot elevation through Wednesday afternoon. Heavier snow is forecast to start Wednesday night into Thursday with an additional 1-2 feet of snow possible each day and much lower snow levels. Little break in snowfall is expected after Tuesday, which will cause significant impacts to holiday mountain travel. Major travel delays and difficult travel conditions are anticipated. Gusty winds will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible. Holiday travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions by packing chains, warm winter clothes, and extra food and water. WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Damage to trees and power lines is possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet, with localized amounts 4 to 6 feet possible over the higher elevations. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County, Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County and Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. Lowering snow levels on Thursday down to 3000 feet with further lowering of snow levels Thursday night into Friday. Locally down to 1500 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant reductions in visibility are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

COLUSA COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO