Gibson County, IN

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-16 04:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-16 17:45:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick Heavy rains possible late Friday...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cody Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-20 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-21 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: In a parking lot, park into the wind to minimize the possibility of your car door hitting another parked vehicle. Target Area: Cody Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 60 to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Cody Foothills. This high wind event could produce similar peak wind gusts at both Cody and Clark. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 AM Tuesday. The strongest winds are expected from 4 PM today to 4 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down power lines and ignite fires. Extreme blowover risk mainly for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads including Highway 120. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please keep two hands on your steering wheel in case of a sudden, strong wind gust. Also make sure your Christmas decorations are secure.
PARK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Osceola, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-20 02:28:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-20 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Indian River; Martin; Okeechobee; Osceola; St. Lucie Locally Dense Fog Over Okeechobee and southern Osceola Counties At 225 AM...surface observations, satellite imagery and traffic cameras showed fog had developed across southern Osceola County from near Kenansville and Yeehaw Junction west to the Kissimmee Rover and southward across Okeechobee County. The fog may spread farther southeast into far western sections of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties through 6 AM. Persons driving on the Florida Turnpike, U.S. Highway 441, State Roads 60, 68, 70 and other roads in this area should be on the lookout for rapid changes in visibility early this morning, which could drop quickly to a few hundred yards or less in some spots. When driving in dense fog, reduce your speed, use your low beam headlights, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-20 11:57:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-22 20:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Edwardsport, Elliston, Hazleton, and Petersburg. .Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches from Friday night into Saturday caused minor flooding to develop along portions of the White River and the East Fork White River in southern parts of central Indiana. The crest on the White River is at Edwardsport with points downstream steady to slowly rising. The crest on the East Fork White River is near Seymour with flooding expected to end by late Tuesday. Flooding along the White River is expected to end by Thursday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Petersburg. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Flooding affects low agricultural lands, low oil fields and closes Bottoms Rd...Brothers Rd and East Govenors Road in Knox County. In agricultural season...farmers are concerned at this stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EST Monday /9:30 AM CST Monday/ the stage was 16.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EST Monday /9:30 AM CST Monday/ was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-20 11:57:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-23 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Edwardsport, Elliston, Hazleton, and Petersburg. .Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches from Friday night into Saturday caused minor flooding to develop along portions of the White River and the East Fork White River in southern parts of central Indiana. The crest on the White River is at Edwardsport with points downstream steady to slowly rising. The crest on the East Fork White River is near Seymour with flooding expected to end by late Tuesday. Flooding along the White River is expected to end by Thursday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Edwardsport. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, Flooding closes Old Vincennes Road. High water crosses SR 358 on the Daviess County side just west of the levee. Flooding begins to affect higher bottomlands. Residential property of river cabins begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM EST Monday /6:00 AM CST Monday/ the stage was 16.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM EST Monday /6:00 AM CST Monday/ was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.8 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike by NWS

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-20 09:58:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-21 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Mason ..THREAT OF RIVER FLOODING WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY FOR THE SKOKOMISH RIVER IN MASON COUNTY Heavy rain over the south slopes of the Olympics Tuesday night through Wednesday night could drive the Skokomish River in Mason county above flood stage around Wednesday night. Rainfall totals of 2-3 inches are expected during this time over the south slopes of the Olympics. This combined with the river already running high from recent rains could cause minor flooding for the Skokomish River Wednesday night.
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Indian River, Northern Brevard County, Southern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-20 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Indian River; Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County .Persistent heavy showers and storms may produce locally heavy rainfall across portions of coastal Volusia, Brevard, and Indian River counties beginning this afternoon through the overnight hours. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches are possible with locally higher amounts of up to 6 inches. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Northern Brevard and Southern Brevard. * WHEN...From 2 PM EST this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike by NWS

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike by NWS

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-20 16:48:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-21 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches from Lookout Pass to mile marker 10 on I-90. Up to 2 inches elsewhere. Wet roads may refreeze after sunset, watch for changeable conditions. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-21 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County Multiple Winter Storms to Impact Holiday Mountain Travel Tuesday through the Weekend .A series of winter storms will bring multiple rounds of light to heavy mountain snow and gusty winds Tuesday through Sunday. Snow is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon along the coastal range then spread inland Tuesday night with up to 1 foot of snow above 6000 foot elevation through Wednesday afternoon. Heavier snow is forecast to start Wednesday night into Thursday with an additional 1-2 feet of snow possible each day and much lower snow levels. Little break in snowfall is expected after Tuesday, which will cause significant impacts to holiday mountain travel. Major travel delays and difficult travel conditions are anticipated. Gusty winds will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible. Holiday travelers should prepare for winter driving conditions by packing chains, warm winter clothes, and extra food and water. WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Damage to trees and power lines is possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet, with localized amounts 4 to 6 feet possible over the higher elevations. * WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County, Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County and Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. Lowering snow levels on Thursday down to 3000 feet with further lowering of snow levels Thursday night into Friday. Locally down to 1500 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant reductions in visibility are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA

Community Policy