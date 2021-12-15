Food safety: Tips for avoiding foodborne illnesses this holiday

MIAMI VALLEY — As we approach the holidays and you begin planning what to cook for dinner, it’s important to keep in mind how to safely prepare the meal.

Sinclair Professor of Culinary Baking and Pastry Arts Derek Allen, says the most important thing to be aware of when cooking is cross contamination. Cross contamination could lead to food borne illnesses.

The contamination happens between raw and cooked foods, so be sure to keep the two far away from each other in separate bowls or plastic containers.

Allen also said to make sure you don’t use the same utensils from a raw piece of meat to a cooked one.

