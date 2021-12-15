ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold anchors near two-week low as Fed decision looms

By Bharat Gautam
Reuters
 5 days ago

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices stabilised near a two-week low on Wednesday, as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on the pace at which the central bank plans to taper its pandemic stimulus measures.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,769.50 per ounce, as of 1219 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,769.60.

"A potential acceleration of tapering from the Fed and a steeper rate curve could sustain some pressure, but as some expectations have been priced in, a more aggressive move than anticipated could move gold lower further," said Xiao Fu, head of commodities markets strategy at Bank of China International.

The Fed is expected to announce that it is speeding up the end of its pandemic-era bond purchases and signal a turn to interest rate increases next year as a guard against surging inflation.

Reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which bears no interest.

Compared to an announcement on faster tapering, what will be more interesting, on the other hand, will be to see whether Fed Chair Powell fuels or perhaps dampens rate hike expectations, Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

"The response of the gold price will probably be triggered by the EUR-USD exchange rate and by bond yields."

The European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan are also scheduled to meet this week. read more

The ECB and BoE are unlikely to be too far behind the curve, BOCIL's Fu said, adding that they will take cues from the Fed, as they have been pretty coordinated during the pandemic and have avoided surprises between them, while also factoring in their own situations including the spread of coronavirus.

Silver fell 0.5% to $21.82 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.9% to $911.94, and palladium dipped 1.5% to $1,596.51.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gold Reserve#Gold Spot#Gold Price#Fed Chair Powell#Commerzbank#Eur#The European Central Bank#The Bank Of England#The Bank Of Japan#Ecb#Bocil
theedgemarkets.com

Gold firms near three-week high as Omicron uncertainties lift appeal

BENGALURU (Dec 20): Gold prices edged higher on Monday, hovering near a three-week high hit last week, as fears over the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal. Spot gold rose 0.2% to US$1,801.21 per ounce by 0412 GMT, while US gold futures fell 0.2% to US$1,802.00....
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Dow futures slide more than 500 points as market worries mount

U.S. stock-index futures fell Sunday night, following a losing week on Wall Street amid worries about politics, Fed policy and the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. slid about 500 points, or 1.5%, as of 2 a.m. Eastern. S&P 500 futures. ES00,. -1.76%. were down 1.5%, or 68 points, while Nasdaq-100...
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks, oil falter on Omicron, Biden spending plan setbacks

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell by more than 1% on Monday, pressured downward by surging Omicron coronavirus cases and a possible fatal blow to a $1.75 trillion U.S. domestic spending bill, with oil prices sliding more than 3%. U.S. stock indexes retreated more than 1% as...
STOCKS
Reuters

RPT-US STOCKS-Wall Street skids on Omicron worry, hit to U.S. investment bill

(Repeats to widen distribution) * Oracle drops after deal to buy Cerner for $28 bln. Dec 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes fell sharply on Monday as investors worried about the Omicron COVID-19 variant potentially undercutting the economic rebound and a critical setback to President Joe Biden’s domestic investment bill.
STOCKS
Reuters

TSX hits a 3-week low as Omicron and tax-loss selling weigh

TORONTO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday to its lowest level in nearly three weeks, pressured by tax-loss selling and the spread of the Omicron variant as well as a decline in the shares of Bank of Montreal after its biggest takeover deal ever. The...
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks get a case of the jitters

Dec 20 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS GET A CASE OF THE JITTERS (1605 EST/2105 GMT) U.S. stocks saw sharp declines on Monday as investors worried about a...
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street slides on COVID-19 worry, blow to Biden investment bill

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes dropped more than 1% on Monday in a broad selloff as investors worried about a deluge in COVID-19 cases potentially undercutting the economic rebound and a critical blow to President Joe Biden's domestic investment bill. All major S&P 500 sectors were lower...
STOCKS
Reuters

Canadian dollar slides to 12-month low on 'risk-off mood'

TORONTO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened on Monday to its lowest level this year against the greenback, as surging Omicron coronavirus cases and a setback to prospects for a U.S. domestic spending bill weighed on investor sentiment. The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2949 to the...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

