ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTW News13

1 person dead in Tuesday shooting in Johnsonville

By Kaitlyn Luna
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7bvy_0dNIoZxM00

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Johnsonville, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called around 7:30 p.m. to the area of South Pine Street for the shooting. The victim’s name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

The shooting is still under investigation and details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

News13 is tracking shootings across the viewing area for 2021. Deadly shootings are marked in red. Some shootings are so close in proximity that they appear as one mark. Zoom in for the most-detailed look.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 2

Related
WBTW News13

Police: Man charged with murder after victim in October assault in Bennettsville dies in hospital

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Bennettsville police have upgraded charges against a man to murder following the death of a man he allegedly assaulted in October. Don Durant Cook was initially charged with second-degree assault after an Oct. 1 incident in the 400 block of Weatherly Street that left Michael Pruitt hospitalized. According to police, Cook […]
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Marion County deputies announce 6 arrests, recovery of $250,000 in stolen items since November

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County sheriff’s deputies have recovered more than $250,000 worth of stolen items since November, and at least six people are facing charges, including one who has a prior charge of attempted murder. “While some may take time off during the holidays, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has been working […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County sheriff’s deputy dies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County sheriff’s deputy has died, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Kent Gause died Monday morning in his home, according to the department. He worked as transport duty and had more than 35 years of law enforcement experience. “His smiles were infectious and his trademark hugs […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Johnsonville#Weather#News13#Wbtw
WBTW News13

SCHP: Pedestrian killed in Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit and run crash in Horry County. Troopers tell News13, a person was struck and killed Friday night around 9:15 p.m. on Breezewood Boulevard near Myrtle Beach. They do not have a description of the vehicle involved at this time. This is […]
WBTW News13

Loris man riding wheelchair scooter dies after being hit by car

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris man who was riding in a wheelchair scooter died Saturday after being hit by a car, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler. Kenneth Hatsell, 53, was riding a wheelchair scooter in the 200 block of North Highway 701 in Loris, according to Fowler. Hatsell died at about […]
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

Loris police arrest juvenile for Snapchat threat against schools

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Loris police arrested a juvenile Friday for allegedly sending a Snapchat threat against multiple schools in western Horry County, according to the department. A Snapchat message circulated Thursday which resulted in hundreds or thousands of additional calls to law enforcement, police said. Horry County police contacted the Loris Police Department with […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Early morning fire damages barn in Galivants Ferry

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire early Sunday morning damaged a barn in Horry County, but there were no serious injuries, authorities said. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 6:28 a.m. to the fire on Tobacco Leaf Lane in Galivants Ferry. Authorities have not said what caused the fire, which remains under investigation. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 arrested after shooting at Florence night club

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been arrested and charged in an early morning night club shooting in Florence Thursday. The shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday at Cheetah Florence Gentleman’s Club, located on West Lucas Street in Florence, according to Maj. Michael Nunn with the sheriff’s office. James Scott, Jr., 45, was […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Police chase ends with wreck in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A police chase Tuesday ended with a wreck and a woman being taken into custody in Horry County, according to authorities. Investigators in Tabor City were conducting surveillance in “high crime areas” when they tried to pull over 34-year-old Christina Marie Manuel Hernandez, according to an announcement from the Columbus […]
WBTW News13

Marion County deputy remembered on 2nd anniversary of his death

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Friday marked two years since Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mike Latu was killed in a car accident while responding to a call. “A lot of the officers that are working with us now didn’t know Mike,” said Tammy Erwin, a spokesperson for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. “So, part […]
WBTW News13

Sheriff: 40 lbs of marijuana seized from Hartsville home

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 40 pounds of marijuana from a Hartsville home on Wednesday, according to the department. The search warrant, conducted at a home off Hanna Pond Road, also found an ounce of cocaine, “a small quantity” of crack cocaine and pills. Three firearms were also […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

3K+
Followers
667
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy