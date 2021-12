I can’t believe that the end of 2021 is already in sight, and looking backwards, I have to say we’ve had our share of interesting events. If I had to characterize it from a security perspective, I’d say this is the year of supply chain attacks. Prior to January, most of us had rarely heard that term, but then Solarwinds, Kaseya, and others were in the news and we heard it throughout the year.

APPLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO