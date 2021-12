The shooting at Oxford High School last week has spurred questions about the actions of the parents of the alleged shooter and access to guns for those under 18. On Nov. 30, Ethan Crumbley, 15, emerged from a bathroom at the school with a gun, shooting students in the hallway, according to investigators. Crumbley is charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other crimes in the shooting which left four teens dead, and six other students and a teacher injured.

