Comedian Jethro dies at 72 after contracting Covid

Cornish comedian Jethro real name Geoffrey Rowe, has died at the age of 72, his family has announced.

A statement posted on Facebook said he died on December 14 after contracting Covid-19.

It read: “It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of the well known and popular Cornish comedian Jethro.

“Tragically Jethro passed away on 14th December 2021 after contracting Covid-19.

“Jethro leaves behind his life partner Jennie, sons Jesse and Lanyon, step daughter Sarah, daughter-in-law Stacey and of course his much loved grandchildren.

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this very sad time and give us all time to grieve.

“We will continue to support each other in the knowledge that our lives will never be the same without him.”

The comedy star was double jabbed and had had a booster vaccination, the PA news agency understands.

The stand-up comic’s stage name, Jethro, was reportedly inspired by a character of the same name from American sitcom The Beverly Hillbillies.

In 2001 he appeared in the Royal Variety Show and went on to become one of Cornwall’s biggest stars.

Comedian Jim Davidson was among those paying tribute to him, tweeting: “My good friend Jethro has left us. RIP Jethro, you will be greatly missed.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox