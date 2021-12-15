ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

England to face All Blacks as part of next year’s Autumn Nations Series

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S1jJe_0dNInHHJ00

England will face New Zealand and two of their 2023 World Cup pool opponents as part of next year’s Autumn Nations Series.

Eddie Jones’ team kick off their 2022 autumn schedule against Argentina at Twickenham on November 6, followed by Japan six days later, with both countries in England’s World Cup group.

They then host New Zealand on November 19, which will be a first meeting with the All Blacks since England beat them in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.

The series is completed by England facing reigning world champions South Africa on November 26, the Rugby Football Union announced.

Head coach Jones said: “These fixtures will be a really important part of our preparation for the 2023 World Cup.

“It’s almost a mini World Cup in itself, and we are fortunate to have it less than a year before the tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11CDCJ_0dNInHHJ00
Eddie Jones is looking forward to next year’s clashes (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

“It will be a good litmus test for the team to see where we are at, culminating in playing first and second in the world.

“We saw how much of a difference having a full Twickenham Stadium was this autumn, and we can’t wait to play a series of games against such quality opposition in front of our supporters.”

