Six former FDA commissioners on Dec. 13 endorsed Robert Califf, MD, as the next permanent head of the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter to the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, the former commissioners cited the need to address the omicron variant, which has been detected in at least 33 states and accounts for about 3 percent of new U.S. COVID-19 cases.

EDUCATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO