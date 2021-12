Over the past two years, the world has been consumed with managing risks for the safety of our families. First, it was the COVID-19, then the delta variant, and now, the omicron variant. Worldwide, over 5.2 million men, women and children have lost their lives to the virus. The United States has lost over 777,000 people. After the World Health Organization was notified of the pandemic in December 2019, there has barely been a daily news cycle that we have not heard or read the words “COVID-19” or “vaccine.”

