Broomfield, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-15 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson...

alerts.weather.gov

CBS News

Moderna says its booster significantly raises Omicron-fighting antibodies

London — Moderna announced preliminary data on Monday that it said showed a third, booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine appeared to significantly increase antibodies that can help fight off an infection with the Omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed Omicron-neutralizing antibodies were low after two doses of its jab, but 29 days after a booster dose of 50 micrograms, they increased about 37-fold.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Hill

Biden's relationship with 'Joe-Joe' Manchin hits the rocks

The relationship between President Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) didn’t just hit the rocks on Sunday. It hit the kind of iceberg that sunk the Titanic. On Monday, even as White House officials moved to lower the temperature in the simmering tensions triggered by Manchin’s announcement of opposition to Biden’s Build Back Better bill, there were real questions about whether the relationship could be saved.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker test positive for Covid

WASHINGTON — Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker said separately Sunday that they have tested positive for Covid-19 amid a rapidly spreading pandemic wave. Both senators said they are vaccinated and have had booster shots. Although contracting the coronavirus while fully vaccinated is known as a breakthrough case, both attributed their mellow experiences so far with the deadly disease to their top-level inoculation.
CONGRESS & COURTS

