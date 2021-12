A northern California woman who traveled to the nation's capital this summer could be a possible fourth victim of a Virginia man dubbed the "Shopping Cart Killer." The possible fourth victim is Stephanie Harrison, 48, from Redding. Missing person flyers with Harrison's photo on them tuned up across the Alexandria area, FOX 5 DC reports. They have also appeared on social media after she was last heard from by family on Aug. 19.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO