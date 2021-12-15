ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League teams institute daily testing as COVID cases hit record high

By David Pasztor
SB Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we slowly enter year three of COVID-19, the end of the pandemic (whatever that may look like) remains a rather elusive concept and target. The “tidal wave” of the Omicron variant is about to sweep across the globe even as the Delta variant continues to rule the landscape in most...

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

Sporting News

Why Arsenal's Aubameyang was stripped of captain's armband by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has taken a strong and decisive measure by removing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the club captaincy after his 'latest disciplinary breach.'. The club announced the decision on Dec. 14, with the breach cited as the reason for the decision. The Gabon international was previously dropped by...
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
The Independent

Booing happens – Thomas Tuchel won’t take flak from Chelsea fans personally

Thomas Tuchel has vowed not to take Chelsea fans’ frustrations personally as the boss bids to lift the Blues out of a mini slump.Chelsea have slipped four points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table after recording just three wins across their last seven top-flight outings.The Blues will face Wolves at Molinuex on Sunday, provided the Stamford Bridge squad pass Saturday’s Covid tests in sufficient numbers.NG. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/uvy12S3xZh— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 18, 2021And Tuchel remains adamant the results will swing back in the right direction, given his side’s continued positive performances.Chelsea were booed off by some fans...
The Independent

English football battles on with reduced fixture list amid coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc with this weekend’s English football fixtures as just over half the games in the top four divisions have been postponed.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled Premier League matches and 19 English Football League fixtures have been called off due to positive Covid-19 tests.Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the Covid crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is “on a knife edge”.Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle “concerns and unanswered questions”,...
The Independent

Mikel Arteta confirms allegation of racial abuse in Arsenal’s victory at Leeds

Leeds are braced for a Premier League investigation after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed some of his players had been racially abused by a fan during his side’s 4-1 win at Elland Road.Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half brace and further goals from Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured Arteta’s impressive side a third straight league win.The Gunners cashed in against a depleted Leeds side, who were without 10 first team players through injury and suspension, but the Londoners’ classy display was marred by football’s latest racist incident.Arteta said: “Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that. It was reported to the stadium...
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
SB Nation

Weekend football open thread

So many matches have been cancelled due to the omicron variant of COVID-19 that there are only two games happening on a Saturday matchday. It’s wild. Stay safe, y’all. Get vaccinated and boosted as soon as you can. Here’s your open thread for this weekend’s non-Tottenham matches, assuming...
SB Nation

Premier League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Totteneham vs. Liverpool

Liverpool travel south to London to take on Tottenham in the final Premier League game of weekend and one of just four surviving matches after Covid outbreaks at multiple clubs as Omicron spreads through England forced the cancellation of six ties. Despite that and that by the latest reports three...
SB Nation

‘Large majority’ of Premier League against COVID circuit-breaker — reports

After a weekend that saw the majority of fixtures (6 of 10) postponed due to COVID outbreaks at multiple teams — and saw other teams like Chelsea and Leeds United struggle to field complete matchday squads or have to fill out squads with youth players — the Premier League stakeholders met (virtually) on Monday to discuss a potential short break to help teams cope with and recover from their current situations.
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
SB Nation

Premier League clubs meeting to discuss whether to pause matches over COVID outbreaks

The sudden rise in COVID-19 positive cases brought on by the burgeoning omicron variant wave in the UK has resulted in numerous outbreaks not only within Premier League clubs, but across the country and now the world. Tottenham Hotspur were the first club to experience a major outbreak, but were hardly the last — six of the ten matches scheduled for this past round were postponed due to COVID outbreaks within the clubs involved.
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Burnley postponed two hours before kick-off after Covid-19 outbreak

Aston Villa vs Burnley has been postponed barely two hours before kick-off due to an outbreak of Covid-19 among the home squad. The Premier League match was scheduled to kick-off at 3pm GMT on Saturday at Villa Park. However, Villa recorded fresh positive cases of the coronavirus overnight leaving them so short of available players that the league’s board accepted the club’s request to call off the match, with official news going out at 12.40pm, just two hours and 20 minutes before the game was due to start.A Premier League statement read: “After reviewing all the new information provided by...
SB Nation

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 4-0 Newcastle

Manchester City 4, Ruben Dias (5’), João Cancelo (27’), Riyad Mahrez (63’), Raheem Sterling (86’) Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City win on the night as City play a professional and well done match in the end. Great performances from Sterling, Cancelo and Mahrez was enough for a win.
