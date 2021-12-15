ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘What I would consider a miracle’: Person caught in crossfire during Pittsburgh Walmart shooting not

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A large amount of police were in and around the Walmart in the Waterworks Shopping Plaza in Pittsburgh after witnesses reported hearing gunshots Tuesday evening.

One customer told Channel 11 News they saw a crowd running from the store about 5:30 p.m. Witnesses said they thought it was a fire drill until they saw police entering the building with guns drawn.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said the incident started as a domestic situation inside the Walmart that spilled out into the parking lot. Shots were fired.

An innocent bystander was sitting in the backseat of a car waiting for a family member to finish shopping when the car was caught in the crossfire. He was not hurt, and Hissrich said he had no connection to the situation.

The car was littered with bullet holes.

“How he escaped is what I would consider a miracle,” Hissrich said. “He was shaken up from what he witnessed.”

Police are now looking for four suspects -- three of whom drove off in a car.

Hissrich said investigators believe the shooters were initially inside the store but came outside before firing their weapons.

SWAT scoured every inch of the store and tactical teams even climbed up a firetruck ladder to search the roof for the armed suspects. They thought the fourth suspect might have still been inside.

“We believe the individuals that did the shooting were inside, then went outside, did the shooting and possibly one or two reentered the building,” Hissrich said.

The store was evacuated.

“Everybody went out different exits,” a worker told Channel 11 News. “We had practice and training. We knew what to do. We helped the customers get out.”

Traffic in the area was significantly backed up because police rerouted drivers away from the area.

Once the scene cleared, the Walmart closed for the night.

Neighboring restaurant Walnut Grill helped keep the Walmart employees safe and warm. Someone even picked up the tab so everyone had a hot meal to eat.

Police are looking at surveillance footage and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

