Holiday Music Bracket: What’s the best song? Vote in Round 2, win prizes

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur newest bracket challenge -- the Holiday Music Bracket -- seeks to answer the elusive question. With suggestions from our WDIV Insiders, we’ve compiled 32 of the best holiday songs of all time for a winner-takes-all bracket competition. Now, we had to develop a couple of rules,...

Watch Michael Bublé's best Holiday music videos

It’s Christmas time, so you know what that means… it’s that time of year for all things Michael Bublé. We all well know that Mariah Carey owns the market, as the official Queen of Christmas, but what about the King? Well that titled surely belongs to Michael, because would it really be the holidays without some Bublé?
Penn State students debate the best holiday songs, when to play them

The holiday season is here — despite final exams, projects and papers. For many people, the holidays mean different things, but some share the common tradition of music. And, one of the most famous and most popular holiday songs across Penn State’s campus is Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”
Poll: What’s the Best Tool Song? – Vote Now

What's the best Tool song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!. Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.
BTS’ ‘Butter,’ Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy,’ Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ Among Top Music Curators’ Picks for Best Songs of 2021

Audio influencers include the programmers, bookers and editorial leaders of top music destinations like iHeartRadio’s 800-plus radio stations, DSPs like Amazon Music and such late-nite television shows as “”The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” each of whom was asked which song defined defined the sound of 2021. Their picks below: “Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ is one of those songs that transcends formats because it’s right down the middle and fun. And 2021 was a year that people needed a little fun back in their lives.” — Tom Poleman, chief programming officer and president of national programming for...
Frank Sinatra
Bing Crosby
Darlene Love
Mariah Carey
Pitchfork's Best Songs of 2021

It's end-of-the-year-list season. Pitchfork editor in chief Puja Patel joins to share their list of the best songs of 2021, which is out today.
Sing your favorite K-Pop song on TUNEGEM to win prizes

Think you can sing as well as a K-Pop idol? TUNEGEM is searching for the fan with the most incredible voice and gifting the best "Liker" $888 as a prize. Put your singing skills to the test and compete against singers across the world for the ultimate title of best "Liker"! This rare event only lasts from December 16 to December 30, so warm up those vocal cords and get ready to sing your heart out to your favorite K-Pop song.
It’s beginning to look a lot like holiday music season. Here’s why we love those songs

The holiday season is one for time-honored traditions: Baking cookies, decorating, gathering with family and friends — and blasting holiday music. Whether on the radio, over a store’s loudspeaker or via a curated streaming playlist, you’ll likely hear many of the same songs in rotation, from Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” to what else? Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”
The best New Year’s songs to countdown to 2022

Ring in 2022 with this list of the best New Year’s songs, from dance music classics to German punk rock. New Year’s Eve is one of the most joyous celebrations of the year, but that comes with a lot of pressure. Somehow, NYE needs to feel more ‘special’ – whatever that means – than other nights, and one of the keys to achieving this hallowed party nirvana is playing the absolute best New Year’s songs, all night long. Just ask Lionel Richie.
#The Bracket#Brackets#Christmas#Wdiv Insiders#Jax Car Wash#Fanduel Sportsbook
Out and About: Hear heaps of holiday music, or find out ‘What’s Up’

The Olympia Symphony Orchestra is getting in the spirit of the season — and inviting audience members to sing along — with “Home for the Holidays,” a free concert happening Wednesday, Dec. 23, at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts. Locals are clearly in the spirit, too: Every ticket has been claimed, though it is possible that some might become available at the last minute, said center executive director Jill Barnes. Barnes will be leading sing-alongs of such favorites as “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” with Olympia Youth Chorus artistic director Nadine Bozeman. The music is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the center, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia, and also will include music from “The Nutcracker” as well as such holiday favorites as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Sleigh Ride.” If you don’t make it into the theater, don’t despair: The symphony will be streaming the concert online beginning Dec. 24. Want another seasonal singing opportunity? Student Orchestras of Greater Olympia’s annual “Messiah Sing-Along” is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the center. It’s also free. The center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for admission for those 12 and older.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Most Covered Artist of All Time

Songwriters and performers recently started to find out what their work is worth. Bruce Springsteen sold his music catalog to Sony Music Entertainment for $550 million. Noble prize winner Bob Dylan sold his for $300 million to Universal Music Group. At the time, Lucian Grainge, the chief executive of the Universal Music Group, said “It’s […]
Kelly Clarkson, Michael Bublé and Mr. Hankey: What’s Selling (And What’s Not) At Brick-And-Mortar Music Stores This Holiday Season

Every fourth quarter, brick-and-mortar music retailers wish for a new, hot-selling Christmas album. For online sellers who don’t need to worry about shelf space, the holiday-music catalog tops 1,000 titles, but a new hit holiday title drives overall sales for everyone. This year, merchants tell Billboard they’re betting that...
The 30 best country songs of all time

From Patsy to Johnny, Waylon to (yes) Taylor, these are country's greatest recordings. Country music isn't all pickups, whiskey, fights and American flags. Sure, some of it is, but at its core, country's all about overcoming hardship, familial pride and heartbreak. Those values span the legacy of the genre, from Hank Williams to Willie Nelson to Dolly Parton and all the way up to Lil Nas X's breakout and Orville Peck's alt country anthems. There's pop country and disco country, traditional country and outlaw country. But at its heart, all country is intertwined.
What’s Your Favorite K-Pop Song of 2021? Vote!

As the year winds to a close, it’s a great time to look back on all the incredible music fans were gifted with this year, and the realm of K-pop is no exception. From BTS‘ “Butter”-y domination to long-awaited solo singles from Blackpink‘s Rosé (“On the Ground,” “Gone”) and Lisa (“Lalisa,” “Money”), some of the genre’s biggest stars continued to reach new career highs throughout 2021. Meanwhile, idols like TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TWICE and Seventeen celebrated well-earned breakthrough moments on the Billboard charts.
Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift & More: What’s Your Favorite Song of 2021? Vote!

The Billboard staff had a hard enough time choosing our 100 favorite songs of 2021, but now we want to know: What one track was your personal song of the year?. Silk Sonic topped our 100-deep list with their silky-smooth ’70s-R&B-revival jam “Leave the Door Open,” which also crowned the Billboard Hot 100 back in April, and Olivia Rodrigo isn’t far behind with “Good 4 U” at No. 2 — plus her other Hot 100 chart-topper, “Drivers License,” is at No. 11 as well.
John Legend Gifts Us with a Music Video for His New Holiday Song

The Voice coach John Legend is spreading holiday cheer with his latest song “You Deserve It All.” The singer recently shared a festive new music video to go along with the track. Legend first debuted the song last month to mark his new deal with Republic Records, having left his...
Final Round Vote: Best Halloween Event

December 15, 2021, 6:40 PM · Thank you to the hundreds of readers who have submitted nominations in this year's Theme Park Insider Awards. We're still collecting nominations for the Best Attraction and Best Theme Park awards (check your email for the links!), but it's time to start the final-round voting in other categories.
