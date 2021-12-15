Holiday Music Bracket: What’s the best song? Vote in Round 2, win prizes

The Olympia Symphony Orchestra is getting in the spirit of the season — and inviting audience members to sing along — with “Home for the Holidays,” a free concert happening Wednesday, Dec. 23, at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts. Locals are clearly in the spirit, too: Every ticket has been claimed, though it is possible that some might become available at the last minute, said center executive director Jill Barnes. Barnes will be leading sing-alongs of such favorites as “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” with Olympia Youth Chorus artistic director Nadine Bozeman. The music is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the center, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia, and also will include music from “The Nutcracker” as well as such holiday favorites as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Sleigh Ride.” If you don’t make it into the theater, don’t despair: The symphony will be streaming the concert online beginning Dec. 24. Want another seasonal singing opportunity? Student Orchestras of Greater Olympia’s annual “Messiah Sing-Along” is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the center. It’s also free. The center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for admission for those 12 and older.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO