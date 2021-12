Noncitizens in New York City would gain the right to vote in municipal elections under a measure approved Thursday by the City Council that would give access to the ballot box to 800,000 green card holders and so-called Dreamers Only a potential veto from Mayor Bill de Blasio stood in the way of the measure becoming law, but the Democrat has said he would not veto it. It's unclear whether the bill might still face legal challenges.The Council's vote was a historic moment for an effort that had long languished.Councilman Francisco Moya, whose family hails from Ecuador choked...

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO