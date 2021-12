The following contains Star Trek: discovery spoilers. After several weeks of smaller, character-based stories, Star Trek: Discovery dives right back into the apparent season-spanning question of the mysterious gravitational anomaly that is capable of destroying entire worlds. And, in doing so, it manages to – albeit briefly – wrestle with just the sort of ethical conundrums with no easy answers that Star Trek has always been so uniquely good at exploring. (And that’s not even counting the fact that the ship’s computer seems to be somehow developing human emotions, which is going to just have to be a question for another day.)

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO