ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Mitch McConnell Paying Close Attention to Jan. 6 Probe After Mark Meadows Texts Revealed

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BcbKR_0dNIjEly00

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) suggested on Tuesday that he's interested in finding out which members of Congress were communicating with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during the events surrounding January 6.

The House of Representatives' Select Committee investigating January 6 released text messages sent to Meadows from as-yet unnamed lawmakers on Monday and the House voted to recommend contempt charges against him on Tuesday.

McConnell said on Tuesday that he was not one of the lawmakers who had been in touch with Meadows on January 6, but appeared to hint that he wanted to know who those members of Congress are.

The Kentucky Republican was asked by a reporter if he had communicated with Meadows to urge former President Donald Trump to do more on January 6. He said he had not contacted Meadows.

"But I do think we're all watching, as you are, what is unfolding on the House side, and it will be interesting to reveal all the participants that were involved," McConnell said.

Text messages revealed by the House Select Committee on Monday appeared to show lawmakers communicating with Meadows about possible objections to the certification of Electoral College votes on January 6.

One member of Congress texted Meadows before January 6 and said: "On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence , as President of the Senate , should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all."

Another lawmaker sent a text message to Meadows after January 6 apologizing for the failure of objections to the Electoral College votes.

"Yesterday was a terrible day. We tried everything we could in our objection to the 6 states. I'm sorry nothing worked," the lawmaker said.

Members of the House Select Committee revealed further tweets sent to Meadows during the floor debate on whether to recommend contempt charges against him on Tuesday.

During the storming of the Capitol, Meadows also received text messages from Donald Trump Jr. and some Fox News hosts urging him to have Trump take action about the riot.

On Tuesday, Republican Representative Liz Cheney , who is vice chair of the House Select Committee, said Meadows "received numerous text messages, which he has produced without any privilege claim, imploring that Mr. Trump take specific action we all know his duty required."

"Indeed, some of those text messages, madam speaker, came from members in the chamber right now," she said.

The names of those members of Congress have not yet been revealed and it remains to be seen if and when they will be publicly identified.

Comments / 574

Evening joe
5d ago

They should release the names of all those politicians involved and in communication with the White House that day ,America deserves to know.

Reply(42)
242
Joplin Scott
5d ago

Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔

Reply(31)
135
Towana Jones
5d ago

For the ones IN CONGRESS that knew it was gonna be a insurrection on the Capital THAT DAY LIKE OLE 🍊 should go to JAIL..... POINT BLANK PERIOD LOCK THEM UP.......

Reply(21)
136
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Liz Cheney's roadmap for a Trump indictment tied to Jan. 6

On Jan. 6, Congress met to conduct an official proceeding: the counting of the Electoral College votes to certify Joe Biden’s win. But that proceeding was interrupted, as the whole world knows, by a mob of insurrectionists. As the House select committee investigation into the Capitol riot progresses, a vivid picture is emerging. It suggests many individuals, up to and including former President Donald Trump, worked hard to obstruct that official congressional proceeding. And I believe, as do other legal experts, that doing so constitutes a federal felony.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Adam Kinzinger says it's 'possible' some of his GOP colleagues were responsible for Capitol riot after Stop the Steal organizer reveals he had contact with Republican lawmakers in the lead-up to January 6

House January 6 Committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois is not ruling out the possibility that members of his own Republican Caucus were responsible for the Capitol riot in a stunning admission on Sunday morning. His interview comes less than two days after it surfaced that several GOP lawmakers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

'Jim Jordan Is a Traitor' Over Mark Meadows Texts, Says Fellow Congressman

Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego has called Republican Representative Jim Jordan a "traitor to the Constitution." This comes after Jordan's office confirmed he sent a text to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about rejecting Electoral College votes on January 6. Gallego, who represents Arizona's 7th congressional district, told...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate#Republican#The Electoral College
The Independent

Rick Perry sent Mark Meadows text outlining ‘aggressive’ strategy to invalidate election, report says

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection believes ex-Secretary of Energy Rick Perry is responsible for sending a text message to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows which suggested that three state legislatures to unilaterally declare former president Donald Trump the winner of last year’s presidential election in those states against the will of voters.On Friday, CNN reported that Mr Perry, who served as Texas’ governor before being tapped to lead the Department of Energy by Trump sent a 4 November text message to Mr Meadows which advocated for an “AGRESSIVE [sic] STRATEGY” of having Republican-controlled state...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Leader McConnell (R-KY) Reacts To Manchin’s Decision To Not Support Build Back Better, ‘Exactly What The Country Needed’

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to exclusively react to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to not support President Biden’s build-back better spending bill. McConnell also weighed in on former President Trump’s criticism of him and how he thinks the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Post

Mitch McConnell is suddenly legitimizing the Jan. 6 committee. But why?

It’s difficult to dismiss even one Mitch McConnell comment as anything other than part of a concerted and deliberate political strategy. It’s virtually impossible to dismiss two. All of which makes twin comments this week by McConnell (R-Ky.) legitimizing the House’s Jan. 6 committee quite interesting. As...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

McConnell says 'the public needs to know' what the January 6 committee is finding even though he tanked an effort to create a bipartisan commission

McConnell said Thursday that "the public needs to know" what the January 6 committee is uncovering. But in May, McConnell led Senate Republicans in tanking a bill that would've created a bipartisan commission. "I do not believe the additional, extraneous 'commission'... would uncover crucial new facts," he said at the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Jan. 6 committee seeks interview with GOP Rep. Scott Perry

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and documents from Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania on Monday, marking the first time the committee publicly sought to sit down with a sitting member of Congress The latest request launches a new phase for the lawmakers on the committee, who have so far resisted reaching out to one of their own as they investigate the insurrection by President Donald Trump’s supporters and his efforts to overturn the election. Perry and other congressional Republicans met with Trump ahead of the attack and strategized...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
674K+
Followers
74K+
Post
700M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy