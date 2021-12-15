Cheektowaga man pronounced dead after isolated vehicle crash in Genesee County

ALABAMA, N.Y. (WROC) — A 55-year-old man died following a vehicle crash in the area of State Route 77 in the Town of Alabama around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Morlock’s 2009 Ford F-150 was located 50 yards off the west should of State Route 77 near Judge Road.

Investigators believe the incident occurred after the man began having a medical emergency while driving.

At the scene of the crash, the Alabama Fire Department performed life-saving measures but were ultimately unsuccessful. Morlock was the only occupant inside the vehicle at the time of its location.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into what may have cause the driver to veer off the road.

