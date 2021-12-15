Video of Steph Curry Breaking 3-Point Record Watched 2M Times

Steph Curry broke the NBA 's all-time 3-point record on Tuesday, as he led his team, the Golden State Warriors, to a 105-96 victory over the New York Knicks.

The basketball ace needed to score one 3-pointer on the night to equal the record of 2,973 set by NBA legend Ray Allen. Curry hit 2,974 in the first quarter and made five overall during the game, held at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Curry's record was all the more remarkable as he hit the target over the course of 789 games, which is 511 fewer games than it took for Allen, who reached the milestone in 1,300.

Previous record holders Allen and Reggie Miller were on hand to witness the record breaker, which came at the 7:32 mark, celebrating with the capacity crowd at the game, for which tickets were sold at inflated prices in anticipation of the moment.

Video footage of Curry's record-breaking 3-pointer soon made its way to Twitter , with NBC 's clip clocking up 1.3 million views in a matter of hours. Other videos shared by journalists and Barstool Sports were also posted on the platform, pulling in more than 1.5 million views between them. At press time, the overall total sits at 2.8 million.

Curry had the opportunity to truly bask in the moment after his record-breaking basket, as the Warriors called a time out. He was seen celebrating with his parents, Dell and Sonya Curry, who sat among stars such as Alicia Keys, Michael Strahan, and Pete Davidson.

Following an emotional celebration, Steph Curry said, per the BBC: "I appreciate so much the way the fans embraced the moment with me and let me get kind of lost in it. There was a lot of emotion for sure because I know how much work has gone into this, dreaming big from the time I first picked up a basketball."

After the game, Allen and Miller presented Curry with an oversized basketball jersey, which was emblazoned with the number "2,974" in celebration of his record.

"This is pretty special, man," said Curry as he received his gift. "I've been thinking about this number for a long time. I even got it on my shoes. Basketball history. This is pretty special."

Turning his attention to the NBA veterans, he went on: "These two legends, I watched them growing up and understood what it meant to shoot the ball because of them and my dad. Full circle moment, man. I'm blessed."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Curry's phenomenal success, per Sky Sports: "It's definitely a story that rings true to a lot of people who aren't huge basketball fans. Steph appeals to everyone, not just hardcore fans who are looking at his 3-point percentage. I think fans are attracted to him just because of his humility, his story and how hard he's had to work. So, from that standpoint, it transcends sports somewhat.

"I just think it's a great testament to someone who is gifted, but who has earned everything through work. Beyond the gifts that he was given, he had to work so hard. And he's always been so gracious and aware of how many people helped him along the way. That's one of my favorite things about him."