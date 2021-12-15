ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Video of Steph Curry Breaking 3-Point Record Watched 2M Times

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txz8H_0dNIiaxd00

Steph Curry broke the NBA 's all-time 3-point record on Tuesday, as he led his team, the Golden State Warriors, to a 105-96 victory over the New York Knicks.

The basketball ace needed to score one 3-pointer on the night to equal the record of 2,973 set by NBA legend Ray Allen. Curry hit 2,974 in the first quarter and made five overall during the game, held at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Curry's record was all the more remarkable as he hit the target over the course of 789 games, which is 511 fewer games than it took for Allen, who reached the milestone in 1,300.

Previous record holders Allen and Reggie Miller were on hand to witness the record breaker, which came at the 7:32 mark, celebrating with the capacity crowd at the game, for which tickets were sold at inflated prices in anticipation of the moment.

Video footage of Curry's record-breaking 3-pointer soon made its way to Twitter , with NBC 's clip clocking up 1.3 million views in a matter of hours. Other videos shared by journalists and Barstool Sports were also posted on the platform, pulling in more than 1.5 million views between them. At press time, the overall total sits at 2.8 million.

Curry had the opportunity to truly bask in the moment after his record-breaking basket, as the Warriors called a time out. He was seen celebrating with his parents, Dell and Sonya Curry, who sat among stars such as Alicia Keys, Michael Strahan, and Pete Davidson.

Following an emotional celebration, Steph Curry said, per the BBC: "I appreciate so much the way the fans embraced the moment with me and let me get kind of lost in it. There was a lot of emotion for sure because I know how much work has gone into this, dreaming big from the time I first picked up a basketball."

After the game, Allen and Miller presented Curry with an oversized basketball jersey, which was emblazoned with the number "2,974" in celebration of his record.

"This is pretty special, man," said Curry as he received his gift. "I've been thinking about this number for a long time. I even got it on my shoes. Basketball history. This is pretty special."

Turning his attention to the NBA veterans, he went on: "These two legends, I watched them growing up and understood what it meant to shoot the ball because of them and my dad. Full circle moment, man. I'm blessed."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Curry's phenomenal success, per Sky Sports: "It's definitely a story that rings true to a lot of people who aren't huge basketball fans. Steph appeals to everyone, not just hardcore fans who are looking at his 3-point percentage. I think fans are attracted to him just because of his humility, his story and how hard he's had to work. So, from that standpoint, it transcends sports somewhat.

"I just think it's a great testament to someone who is gifted, but who has earned everything through work. Beyond the gifts that he was given, he had to work so hard. And he's always been so gracious and aware of how many people helped him along the way. That's one of my favorite things about him."

Comments / 1

Related
AllRaptors

Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins Not Joining Warriors in Toronto

The Toronto Raptors are getting a little lucky. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Otto Porter will all be sidelined for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, the team announced. That'll give the Warriors nine available players, most notably Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, the seventh and 14th picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, respectively.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Reggie Miller
Person
Sonya Curry
Person
Ray Allen
Person
Pete Davidson
AllClippers

Steph Curry Reacts to NBA's COVID-19 Situation

The NBA has recently been severely impacted by COVID-19, with several players having to enter the league's health and safety protocols. With many teams being without their top players, forcing emergency signings and G-League call-ups, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about the situation. Warriors reporter Mark Haynes...
NBA
ESPN

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green among several Golden State Warriors set to rest against Toronto Raptors

BOSTON -- The Golden State Warriors are resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and several other players in advance of Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after Friday's 111-107 win over the Boston Celtics that he would discuss the possibility with GM Bob Myers of resting some veterans as the Warriors enter into the second night of a back-to-back at the end of a five game East Coast swing.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#The New York Knicks#Nbc#Barstool Sports#Dell
San Francisco Chronicle

Jonathan Kuminga flashes potential in Warriors’ blowout loss to Raptors

TORONTO — Early in the Warriors’ 119-100 loss to the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night, rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga took two dribbles into the key and, with three defenders in front of him, leaped toward the rim. Toronto’s Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby quickly gave up...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
firstsportz.com

“Stephen Curry, honor me by scoring from mid-range and not a 3”: Suns veteran Eddie A Johnson made honest admission from 3-Point King whilst surpassing him in the All-Time Scoring List

It seems like the NBA 2021-22 Season is going to be all about Stephen Curry embracing his scoring potential by breaking several NBA records. That is wat is believed by Phoenix Suns’ veteran Eddie A Johnson who has gone onto make a special request from the Golden State Warriors marquee on how to surpass him in the NBA All-Time scoring list. Safe to say, it might be his 13th year in the league, yet Curry is determined to make it his best ever.
NBA
raptorshq.com

Raptors host Golden State Warriors’ skeleton crew: Preview, injury updates and GAME THREAD

It was almost a month ago when I wrote the preview for the first match up this season and things have both changed and stayed the same. The Golden State Warriors, who got to an absolutely blistering start, going 18-2 in their first twenty games, have slowed down a just a tad. They are 5-3 since, which could be expected considering a team has never finished the season with a 90%-win rate. Stephen Curry has also slowed down, but not enough to ever think he’s not capable of exploding for 50 on any given game. It seems like what they need is some rest – and it might be something Steve Kerr and company may be considering for this game.
NBA
HollywoodLife

Candace Parker Married & Expecting 2nd Child: WNBA Star Says She Tied The Knot 2 Years Ago

The WNBA player revealed that she and Russian basketball player Anya Petrakova got hitched two years ago in an anniversary post. There’s a baby on the way! Candace Parker, 35, made a double announcement on her Instagram on Tuesday December 14. The Chicago Sky player wished her partner Anya Petrakova, 37, a happy anniversary and also announced the Russian basketball pro was pregnant with their first child together. Candace hadn’t made their marriage public prior to sharing the series of photos of themselves as a doting couple.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns calls Lakers big man Anthony Davis ‘too small’ after bullying and scoring on him

Anthony Davis had virtually every type of bad luck happen to him in the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Davis failed to finish the game, heading to the locker room twice, due to a knee contusion. Adding insult to injury, this use of brute force by Karl-Anthony Towns put Davis to shame, no thanks to the former’s “too small” gesture after the bucket.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis MRI reveal is bad news for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks. Davis got injured on Friday night as the Lakers lost 110-92 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the season, Davis is averaging 23.3 points per game and 9.9 rebounds.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Was LeBron James to blame for Anthony Davis’ latest injury?

LeBron James appeared to set off a chain reaction on Friday that led to another injury for star teammate Anthony Davis. Davis injured his knee in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 110-92 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. James pushed off on Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels, who then fell into Davis’ left knee.
NBA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
674K+
Followers
74K+
Post
700M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy