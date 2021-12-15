ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Hollywood Bowl in profit despite pandemic impacts

By James Pugh
Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen-pin bowling group Hollywood Bowl managed to bring home profits despite Covid restrictions halting business for the better part of the year. In its final results for the year ended September 30, the group registered a 0.9 per cent increase in its operating profit margin, going from 12.4 per cent to...

www.shropshirestar.com

NBC Miami

Delta Forecasts Profit Ahead as Travel Demand and Fares Rise, Despite Omicron

The airline forecast a $200 million profit for the fourth quarter. In October, Delta said higher fuel costs would weigh on its bottom line in the quarter. Delta forecast 2022 profits and said it could surpass its pre-pandemic bottom line by 2024. Delta Air Lines on Thursday said travel demand...
ShareCast

Chemring ups dividend despite dollar impact

Chemring increased its final dividend as the company reported an 8% increase in annual underlying profit despite a weakening of the US dollar. Underlying pretax profit for the year to the end of October rose to £55.9m from £51.7m a year earlier as revenue dropped 2% to £393.3m.
The Independent

Frasers forecasts full-year profit leap despite supply chain and pandemic woes

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has reported surging half-year profits and forecast a jump in annual earnings despite revealing a hit from supply chain costs and pandemic uncertainty.The parent company of chains including Sports Direct, House of Fraser and Flannels reported pre-tax profits of £186 million for the six months to October 24, up from £106.1 million a year earlier when trading was hit by lockdown store closures.Underlying pre-tax profits lifted 61.7% to £186.8 million as sales raced 23.6% higher to £2.3 billion over the half-year.Frasers said it booked a £135.3 million impairment for the pandemic, with restrictions returning to parts...
Advanced Television

Report: UK TV exports resilient despite pandemic

Global sales of British TV shows in 2020/21 suffered a small reduction of 3.3 per cent to £1.42 billion (€1.66bn), independent producers’ trade body Pact’s TV Exports report reveals. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic affecting production in the UK, producers were able to use their back catalogues...
The Independent

Dr Martens hails profit jump but US unit impacted by shipping delays

Dr Martens has said its profits for the past half-year have been boosted by increased stock levels but saw its US wholesale business particularly impacted by supply disruption.The boot maker and fashion brand saw shares slip after it said supply chain pressure is expected to continue into the new year.Kenny Wilson, chief executive of the business, said he is optimistic despite uncertainty surrounding increased pandemic restrictions in the UK and elsewhere in Europe.I think demand is still looking very positive and we are confident this will remainKenny Wilson, chief executiveHe told the PA news agency: “We can be fairly positive...
MarketWatch

Italian fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna's shares jump 6% in trading debut after merging with SPAC

Shares of Italian fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. rose 6% Monday in their trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange, after the company went public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. , in a deal with an enterprise value of $3.1 billion. The new company is trading under the ticker "ZGN." The Zegna family will continue to lead the company as it has done throughout its 111-year history. CEO Ermenegildo Zegna will retain his position as head of the company that owns the Zegna and Thom Browne brands. The company will have $761 million in proceeds from the SPAC deal, including a $250 million private investment in public equity, or PIPE. The SPAC is backed by Investindustrial, a European group of independently managed investment, holding and advisory companies with a 11 billion euros ($12.4 billion) of raised capital.
casinobeats.com

EveryMatrix generates casino profit despite Germany GGR decline

EveryMatrix has seen a gross profit of €6m within its casino sector, despite regulatory headwinds in Germany as a result of the Fourth Interstate Gambling Treaty implementation. Publishing its interim 2021 third quarter trading report – covering the nine months ending 29 november 2021 – EveryMatrix noted that Germany...
Times Daily

Despite pandemic, famed Italian theater opens season

MILAN (AP) — While many European theaters remain closed due to the pandemic, the famed Teatro alla Scala on Tuesday opened its new season with the gala premiere of Verdi’s “Macbeth” to a fully seated house. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
Shropshire Star

Biscuit prices likely to rise, warns Jaffa Cake maker McVitie’s

Costs have risen for McVitie’s, and many staff have been off ill during the pandemic. The prices of some of the country’s favourite biscuits look set to spike by as much as 5% as global prices for sugar and other key ingredients rise. Pladis, the company behind McVitie’s,...
The Independent

Salad bar chain Choppaluna to open 10 sites next year in growth plan

Salad bar chain Choppaluna has laid out ambitious growth plans which will see it open 10 restaurants across the UK next year.The casual dining and food-to-go brand opened its first UK site in London in October 2020 but has said it will now kickstart plans to rapidly grow across the country.Choppaluna, which operates in London’s Bloomsbury and has sites in Germany is the latest concept from Hero Brands, which also owns the German Doner Kebab and Island Poke chains.It said the expansion will start with plans to open another London restaurant in High Holborn in the first quarter of...
