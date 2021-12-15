‘Worst of the worst:’ Judge sentences Youngstown man for rape in Liberty

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Judge Andrew Rice told a man he was sentencing in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Wednesday that he was puzzled how he could remember everything except the rape a jury convicted him of last month.

Judge Rice said Andrew Malachin’s conduct is among the worst he has seen in his years on the bench. He made the comments before he sentenced the Youngstown man to 10 to 15 years in prison for the Feb. 6 rape of a family friend in Liberty.

“You, Mr. Malachin, are right up there with the worst of the worst,” Judge Rice said.

Malachin was convicted Nov. 23 by a jury following a two-day trial before Rice. Liberty police charged Malachin March 2.

Defense attorney Mark Lavelle told Judge Rice his client has never had any trouble with the law before, and he asked for a sentence lower than 10 years. Lavelle said his client was on a mixture of pain medicine and medication for various mental health issues the night of the attack and that probably contributed to his behavior.

Lavelle said his client, who testified, does not remember what happened at the home, and that the combination of alcohol and medication may be why.

But Judge Rice said he found that hard to believe, asking Malachin several times why he can remember other details of that evening but not the rape itself. Each time he asked, Malachin said he could not explain why he could remember everything else but not the rape.

Judge Rice said he was not satisfied with that answer, especially because testimony showed that Malachin got the victim drunk, spiked her drink, then raped her at her home in a room next to her children.

“It’s deeply disturbing that you have thrown your life away and ruined your reputation forever,” Judge Rice said.

The victim also spoke, saying that since the attack, she has had trouble trusting other people and she is having trouble adjusting to a normal life.

“This has changed my life forever,” she said. “I felt betrayed and less than a person. I felt violated. I’m always looking over my shoulder. I always need to shower because I don’t feel clean.

“I hear his voice in my head, and it’s the most disturbing thing I ever felt. You are a monster.”

When Malachin is released from prison, he must register as a Tier III sex offender for the rest of his life.

