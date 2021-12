The Porsche 959 is still the greatest car ever to come out of Stuttgart, say some fans of the Weissach-based automaker. It debuted many technologies that were way ahead of their time, but what you may not know is that it was never Porsche's intention to keep these technologies exclusive to the 959 for an extended period of time. In fact, it had begun development on a replacement for the 930 Porsche 911 Turbo in the mid-eighties, and while some think that the Project 965 was the development car for the 964 911 Turbo, the truth is actually far more interesting. Watch the video below to learn the history of the mythical V8-powered 911 that would come to be known as the Black Bomber.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO