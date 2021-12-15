ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State Signing Day Live

By Mark Wogenrich
 4 days ago
Penn State's nationally ranked recruiting class joins the program officially today, as players can begin signing their National Letters of Intent during the early signing period.

The Lions' 23-player class currently ranks No. 4 in Sports Illustrated's national rankings, with some "special headliners" highlighting the group. John Garcia, Jr., director of recruiting for Sports Illustrated, calls Penn State's class one of the deepest and most interesting in the country.

Further, after struggling to sign the top in-state players last year, Penn State has been much more successful in the 2021 cycle. The Lions have commitments from six of Pennsylvania's top 10 players, according to 247Sports, the result of a recalibration of in-state recruiting after last season.

"You've got special headliners on the offensive side of the ball, and I think if you're a Penn State fan, that's what you want," Garcia, Jr. said. "You want to see a bit more talent on the offensive side of the ball. And it's coming."

Follow along today as we deliver highlights, background, commentary and more from Signing Day.

Receiver Kaden Saunders Completes the Day

Penn State's first 2022 commit was the last introduced on Signing Day. Receiver Kaden Saunders announced his decision in July 2020, then became one of the class' lead recruiters.

Saunders is one of four receivers in the class, an SI99 player who also had offers from Alabama, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Texas and Oregon, among many others. Saunders was a two-time, first-team all-state player at Westerville South High in Columbus, Ohio, where he caught 85 passes over the last two years.

"I think Kaden Saunders is an electric slot receiver who can play outside as well," said John Garcia, Jr., Sports Illustrated's director of recruiting. "I mean, I'm sure he's heard some Jahan Dotson comparisons already. That's a little lofty for me, but in terms of height, weight and skill set, the athleticism is there. He is one of the best route-runners in this class of 2022."

Micah Parsons Introduces Dani Dennis-Sutton

Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons maintains his loyalty to Penn State, which he underscored Wednesday by introducing one of the best players of the 2022 class.

Dani Dennis-Sutton fielded offers from the best teams in college football, including Alabama and Georgia, but chose Penn State and didn't waver from his commitment, which Franklin noted during the team's live stream.

Dennis-Sutton, a defensive end from Delaware who played at Maryland's McDonogh School, was limited last season because of injury but still is a top-50 national recruit, according to 247Sports and Rivals. He is Penn State's lone defensive member of the SI99.

Alan Zemaitis, a former Penn State All-American and member of the recruiting staff, said Dennis-Sutton's position flexibility makes him a candidate to play across the defensive line and compared him to J.J. Watt.

Of note: Dennis-Sutton's first name is pronounced "Deny."

Manny Diaz Welcomes Philadelphia Linebackers Keon Wylie, Abdul Carter

New defensive coordinator Manny Diaz made his first public appearance on Penn State's Signing Day stream to welcome linebackers Keon Wylie and Abdul Carter, who will be in his position room next season. Diaz seemed impressed with both, noting that Carter's film was the first he watched among the recruits.

"After four plays, I said, 'Heck yeah, this is why I came to coach linebackers and defense at Penn State,'" Diaz told Carter.

Wylie said his early conversations with Diaz were "promising."

"He was telling me what he likes to do as far as blitzing and how he likes to use linebackers," Wylie said.

Wylie was a disruptive player at Imhotep Charter, where he made 45 tackles for loss in three seasons and was a three-time all-state selection. Carter, another Philadelphia player from La Salle College High, made 78 tackles (10 for losses) as a senior and was named the team's MVP.

Two Big-Play Receivers Join the Roster

Receiver Tyler Johnson has big-play potential for Penn State. As a senior at Magna Vista (Va.) High, Johnson caught 40 passes for 1,278 yards, averaging nearly 32 yards per catch.

Through his junior and senior seasons, Johnson caught 76 passes for 2,193 yards, an astonishing 28.9 yards per reception.

Omari Evans, meanwhile, brings speed from Killeen, Texas, where he played quarterback and cornerback as a senior at Shoemaker High. Receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield joked that Evans broke his stopwatch during a workout visit. And Franklin made an even stronger analogy.

"Obviously you've been gifted with a lot of unbelievable talent," Franklin told Evans. "It's not very often that someone runs a 4.3 40 and has a 4.3 GPA like you. They don't usually align like that."

The Lions Add Three Offensive Linemen

Tackles Drew Shelton and Maleek McNeil joined the program at a position of need, particularly after Andrew Roye's flip to Maryland (more on that later). In addition, Lackawanna College's JB Nelson arrives after playing one season at the same program that produced All-American safety Jaquan Brisker.

Shelton (6-5, 275 pounds) and McNeil (6-7, 355) project as tackles for the Lions, who constantly need depth at the position. Shelton spent some time at IMG Academy earlier this year, training with former Philadelphia Eagles lineman Tra Thomas, the program's line coach. But Shelton returned to his hometown school, Downingtown West, for his senior season and was an All-Ches-Mont first-team player.

McNeil, from New York's Walter Panas High, is an intriguing prospect. He brings great size and ability to the program and even punted for his high school team.

Pat Freiermuth Introduces Tight End Jerry Cross

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth delivered the Signing Day introduction for Jerry Cross, a tight end from Milwaukee who took a unique journey to Penn State.

Cross (6-5, 255 pounds) committed to Penn State a day after being offered and without seeing the campus. Franklin asked Cross to pause and allow everyone to get to know each other better.

By Wednesday, after Cross had signed, Franklin was joking with the family that Cross and his mother could room together at Penn State. And Cross was calling Penn State tight ends coach Ty Howle a "big teddy bear."

"Coach Franklin told me to be patient, and that showed me he really cared about getting to know me better," Cross said on the program's live stream.

Don't Sleep on Beau Pribula

Franklin introduced Central York quarterback Beau Pribula with some lofty expectations.

"You know how I feel bout Trace McSorley and how he handled his career," Franklin told Pribula on the team's live stream. "No disrespect to Trace, I think you've got a chance to do things that Trace wasn't able to do."

Fittingly, McSorley introduced Pribula during Wednesday's Penn State live stream.

Pribula and Drew Allar give Penn State quite a quarterback combination. Prbiula (6-2, 205) threw for 2,676 yards and 33 touchdowns as a senior, completing 73 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 420 yards and nine touchdowns.

"There's not a play in our playbook that he can't run," offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said on the team's live stream.

Nicholas Singleton Made James Franklin Nervous

Running back Nicholas Singleton, the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year, visited Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Wisconsin last summer. That made Penn State's coaching staff breathe a little more quickly.

"You did give me some anxiety in this process with all the other visits you went on," Franklin told Singleton during the Signing Day live stream. "But at the end of the day, that journey was important because you realized Penn State was where you want to be."

Singleton could contribute quickly. He is Sports Illustrated's top-ranked running back of the 2022 cycle, and his new position coach certainly knows that.

"I can't wait to coach you and turn this place upside down together," running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider told Singleton.

Penn State Introduces Anthony Ivey, Zane Durant

The signees are coming in rapid-fire succession, as Pennsylvania receiver Anthony Ivey and Florida defensive tackle Zane Durant joined the live stream broadcast.

Ivey (5-11, 180 pounds) is an interesting receiver prospect who has drawn comparisons to All-American Jahan Dotson. Ivey is a four-time all-state player and three-time team MVP who caught 49 passes as a senior.

Durant, introduced by former Penn State defensive tackle Anthony Adams, made 15 sacks and 28 tackles during an impressive senior season. Durant also brings 26 college credits to Penn State, where he wants to complete a Master's degree.

Maryland Flips a Penn State Commit

Andre Roye, an offensive tackle from Maryland who committed to Penn State in September, made a Signing Day switch to Maryland.

Penn State Lands the Top-Ranked Punter

Alex Bacchetta, the nation's No. 1 punter in 2022 according to Kohl's Kicking, was the second player to sign with the Lions. Bacchetta is a contender to start immediately, as the Lions will need a replacement for punter Jordan Stout.

"Bacchetta is currently more mature athletically and just stronger than others his age in both kicking and punting," according to Kohl's.

Bacchetta had a significant Penn State tie on which the program drew during the recruiting process: He attends the Westminster School in Atlanta, from which former Penn State (and current New Orleans Saints punter) Blake Gillikin graduated.

"This was kind of a dream school for him," Penn State special teams coordinator Joe Lorig said on the program's livestream.

Drew Allar kicks off Signing Day

Penn State made quarterback Drew Allar its first Signing Day announcement, with former quarterback Michael Robinson doing the honors.

Allar is the "centerpiece" of Penn State's recruiting class, according to Sports Illustrated's Garcia, Jr., which was something he downplayed during an interview on the team's Signing Day stream. Instead, Allar discussed his relationship with offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich (they're both from northern Ohio) and learning from fellow Ohio quarterback Sean Clifford.

"The culture really fits what I'm looking for in a program," Allar said. "... [Yurcich's offense] is like what we did at Medina, with lots of shifts and motions. They throw a lot, and I think that really fits my style of play."

Community Policy