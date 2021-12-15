ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

State refunds good news for drivers who have suffered high rates

Mining Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of the suffering highest auto insurance rates in the nation, Michigan drivers finally will have something to show for their high payments — a refund of $400 per vehicle from the surplus in the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association fund. While many were pleased to hear the...

www.miningjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Insider: Who deserves credit for $400 refunds for Michigan drivers?

Lansing — Michigan House Speaker Jason Wentworth, a top Republican lawmaker, pushed back last week on the idea thatDemocratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmerdeserved the credit for $400 refunds on the way for drivers in the state. "Let's not forget that in '19 the governor fought this every step of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
jtv.tv

Governor Whitmer Announces $3 Billion in Refunds for Michigan Drivers

(December 7, 2021 6:42 AM) Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) today announced that the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) has acted upon the governor’s call to return surplus funds to Michigan policyholders and will immediately begin the process of refunding $400 per vehicle to Michigan drivers. Drivers are expected to receive checks in the second quarter of 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
983thecoast.com

Nesbitt Hails News Of Auto Insurance Refunds

State Senator Aric Nesbitt is hailing news of $400 refunds coming to Michigan drivers as a result of the state’s auto insurance reform package. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association announced this week the refunds will go to insured drivers in the second quarter of next year after an audit found a surplus in the fund. Nesbitt says the state Legislature’s auto insurance reform, now Public Act 21 of 2019, directed the MCCA to issue refunds to drivers every three years following an audit by the Department of Insurance and Financial Services. The MCCA board voted on November 3 in favor of issuing refund checks following an organizational analysis that found about $3 billion of the surplus could be returned to policyholders. We learned the refunds will be $400 on Tuesday. Nesbitt says the news is “a big win for Michigan’s auto owners and a direct result of our landmark reforms passed by the Legislature in 2019.”
POLITICS
Arab American News

Michigan drivers to receive $400 refunds in 2022

MICHIGAN – The state of Michigan announced refund checks of $400 per vehicle for drivers in 2022. The money, $3 billion in total, comes from surplus funds that Michigan drivers have paid into the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA). The MCCA is a non-profit unincorporated association created by the Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Insurance#State Of Michigan#Economy#Faq#Mcca#Difs#Michigan Gov Mccarefund
Fox11online.com

State works to tackle high COVID-19 hospitalization rates with staffing solutions

MADISON (WLUK) -- With COVID-19 hospitalizations at a high for the year and experts carefully watching the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Gov. Evers and health leaders say they are working to bring more healthcare workers to Wisconsin. On Wednesday, Department of Health Services secretary-designee Karen Timberlake...
MADISON, WI
iheart.com

Iowa's Adult COVID Booster Rate High Compared to Surrounding States

(Undated) -- More adults in Iowa are getting COVID-19 booster shots compared to most other bordering states. Some pharmacists say people are getting their shots in preparation for the holidays. "They're wanting to be around family and so on," says Hartig pharmacist Kris Moser. "[They're] just feeling that they'll be...
IOWA STATE
wflx.com

State refunds money withheld from school districts

Palm Beach County and seven other school districts have been refunded thousands of dollars withheld from them this year by the state following a dispute over mask mandates. The much-publicized quarrel began this fall after school districts in predominately Democratic areas of Florida imposed mandatory mask requirements for students on campus.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Jersey ranks high among states struggling with unemployment rates

(The Center Square) – New Jersey is among the states where unemployment rates have bounced back the least. In a new analysis, “States Whose Unemployment Rates Are Bouncing Back Most,” WalletHub ranked New Jersey No. 47. The analysis ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
bigblueunbiased.com

Check To See if You Will Be Receiving the New Stimulus Check on Friday

Now the recent news which has been coming is the seamless check news which is on the streaming topics and more details details have been framed in the following manner. We cannot ignore the fact which we has been getting from the updates is that in the month of March the money from the stimulus checks have been dried up and just because the major one has been went out in this month which has been mentioned but still there has been some opportunities which has been available for the Americans as per updates.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy