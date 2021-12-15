State refunds good news for drivers who have suffered high rates

State Senator Aric Nesbitt is hailing news of $400 refunds coming to Michigan drivers as a result of the state’s auto insurance reform package. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association announced this week the refunds will go to insured drivers in the second quarter of next year after an audit found a surplus in the fund. Nesbitt says the state Legislature’s auto insurance reform, now Public Act 21 of 2019, directed the MCCA to issue refunds to drivers every three years following an audit by the Department of Insurance and Financial Services. The MCCA board voted on November 3 in favor of issuing refund checks following an organizational analysis that found about $3 billion of the surplus could be returned to policyholders. We learned the refunds will be $400 on Tuesday. Nesbitt says the news is “a big win for Michigan’s auto owners and a direct result of our landmark reforms passed by the Legislature in 2019.”

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO