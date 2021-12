If you wanted an image that screamed privileged, self-entitled, lotus-eating indulgence, you couldn’t commission something much better than the photograph leaked over the weekend of gentle post-work drinks on a pleasant summer’s evening in Downing Street.Here we glimpse our governing Brexit elite at play. It was forwarded to the media, according to the deputy prime minister (not pictured/invited) Dominic Raab, “with animus”. That seems undeniable – you can’t imagine the leaker was trying to be helpful. Fair enough, but it was composed (not necessarily by the leaker) with some thought and care. Taken from above, probably the first floor...

POLITICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO