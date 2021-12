Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of columns for The Republic’s business section from local IUPUC Division of Business instructors. I am the faculty lead for the new Supply Chain Management Concentration at IUPUC’s Division of Business. While I have been teaching Supply Chain Management courses for several years, it was a topic most people didn’t think much about until the beginning of COVID-19 when we all began seeing something most of us were not accustomed to seeing – empty shelves in stores.

