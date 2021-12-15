ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Transflo And True Wind Capital Announce Significant New Equity Investment From Bregal Sagemount

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew investment provides leading software company for the supply chain and transportation sectors with significant additional resources to drive growth. Transflo, a leading provider of mobile business intelligence and payments facilitation tools to the transportation sector, announced a significant new equity investment. Together with True Wind Capital (“True Wind”), a San...

Faction Announces Funding From TDK Ventures

Faction Technology, Inc. – Faction announced an investment from TDK Ventures, Inc., a subsidiary of TDK Corporation . Faction is taking a unique approach to both driverless technology and lightweight vehicle systems that can dramatically impact how we move goods and people. Faction vehicles combine autonomy with remote human teleoperation which allows driverless vehicle systems to be productized without waiting for 100% autonomous technology.
Equality Health Announces New Investment from Finback Investment Partners

PHOENIX, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equality Health, a leading value-based care organization uniquely equipped to address the needs of diverse and historically underserved populations, today announced an equity investment from Finback Investment Partners. Finback's leadership team consists of Co-Founders and Managing Partners former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, George Huber,...
Venus Concept Announces $17 Million Equity Financing Led By Masters Special Situations

Venus Concept Inc. a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of common shares of the Company and preferred nonvoting shares. Pursuant to the Private Placement, an aggregate of 9,808,418 Shares and 3,790,755 Preferred Nonvoting Shares were issued at a price of US$1.25 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $17 million. The preferred nonvoting shares are convertible on a one-for-one basis into Shares upon receipt of conversion notice by the Company from the holder. The financing was led by a new investor – Masters Special Situations, LLC and affiliates thereof (“Masters”). Existing investors, EW Healthcare Partners and HealthQuest Capital, and independent director, Keith Sullivan, also participated in the financing. The gross proceeds to the Company from the Private Placement are expected to be $17 million, before offering expenses, which will be used for working capital, general corporate purposes and funding the development of AIme™, the Company’s next generation robotic technology platform for medical aesthetic applications. In connection with the Private Placement, Masters will receive the right to nominate a director to the board of directors of the Company and intends to nominate Dr. S. Tyler Hollmig. Dr. Hollmig is Director of Dermatologic Surgery and Director of Laser & Cosmetic Dermatology at Dell Medical School at the University of Texas and Ascension Texas.
Brightway Insurance Announces Majority Investment From GrowthCurve Capital To Accelerate Growth

Brightway Insurance, a leading personal lines focused insurance franchisor, announced the completion of a majority investment from GrowthCurve Capital to accelerate the company’s growth trajectory. The partnership with GrowthCurve will enable Brightway to continue its national expansion strategy and invest in its technology platform to further enhance its strong value proposition to customers, franchisees and carrier partners.
Airbyte Closes $150 Million Series B Funding Round Led By Altimeter Capital And Coatue Management

Founded mid-2020 company redefines the new standard of moving and consolidating data from different sources. Airbyte, creators of the fastest-growing open source data integration platform, announced that it has raised more than $150 million in Series B funding led by Altimeter Capital and Coatue Management, also including Thrive Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Benchmark, Accel, and SV Angel.
Summit Wireless Technologies Appoints Consumer Brands Marketing Expert David M. Howitt To The Board

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation entertainment systems, appointed David M. Howitt, consumer brand expert and CEO & Founder of the Meriwether Group, LLC, to its board of directors. This appointment increases the board membership count to eight. “With...
Wikisoft – Big Data Company Ready For Take Off

Wikisoft Corp.2021 has been a year of intense activity and positive results. The company established strong corporate governance, garnered an impeccable C-level team and inaugurated powerful business enablers that have set it on a course for take-off in 2022. Wikisoft started 2021 the way it intended to go on –...
EXL Acquires Clairvoyant, Adding Scale In Data, AI, And Cloud Engineering To Fast-Growing Analytics Business

Investment accelerates EXL’s data-driven strategy by expanding key capabilities and strategic relationships. EXL a global analytics and digital solutions leader announced its acquisition of Clairvoyant, a global data, AI, and cloud services firm. The acquisition strengthens EXL’s capabilities by adding additional expertise in data engineering and cloud enablement, further supporting its clients in insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, and retail.
Audax Private Equity Announces Strategic Investment in Integrate

Audax Private Equity today announced it has completed a strategic growth investment in Integrate.com, Inc., a leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing, an emerging category that helps B2B marketers develop omnichannel demand strategies and drive marketing ROI. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview...
Cloud4Wi To Change The Way Companies Connect With Their Own Customers Through GeoUniq Acquisition

Together the companies are poised for a phase of rapid growth as they help clients minimize the divide between the physical and digital customer journey. Cloud4Wi, industry leader in location-based marketing solutions, announced its acquisition of French-headquartered, GeoUniq, a leading provider of cutting-edge location technology and data. Through the acquisition, Cloud4Wi and its clients gain immediate access to one of the world’s most innovative location engines.
NSAV Announces December 23 Launch Of Second Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange, To Be Deployed On Binance Smart Chain, Further Expanding Presence In Booming Global Cryptocurrency Market

Net Savings Link, Inc. a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced that the launch of its second Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (DEX) will take place on December 23, 2021 and be deployed on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) , further expanding the Company’s presence in the $2 trillion global cryptocurrency market. Binance is the world’s largest centralized cryptocurrency exchange and using Binance protocol is a major advantage for NSAVDEX 2. The NSAVDEX 2 marks another major milestone for the NSAV ECOsystem and will provide our users with a colony range of DEX services. The NSAVDEX 2 will have among the highest technical specifications and standards in the DEX industry and provide users with an unparalleled experience.
Wipro To Acquire Edgile To Strengthen Its Leadership In Strategic Cybersecurity Services

Acquisition will address fast-growing demand for cybersecurity consulting among Global 2000 enterprises. Wipro Limited a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Austin, Texas headquartered Edgile, a transformational cybersecurity consulting provider that focuses on risk and compliance, information and cloud security, and digital identity.
Creatio Announces Record Growth, Driven By Adoption Of Its Platform To Automate Industry Workflows And CRM With No-Code

Company’s innovative no-code platform to automate industry workflows and CRM gains significant traction amongst leading midsize and enterprise organizations around the Globe. Creatio, global provider of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum freedom, released an overview of its annual growth and milestones....
Missguided Receives ‘Significant Investment’ From Alteri Investors

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — British fast-fashion e-tailer Missguided has received “a significant investment” from Alteri Investors, the owner of British bed specialist Bensons for Beds, German women’s brand CBR Fashion and multichannel retailer Versandhaus Walz. Alteri’s investment, which includes both debt and the acquisition of 50 percent of the group’s equity, will provide the business with much-needed support to overcome Missguided’s short-term supply chain challenges, and eventually to develop the strategy to transform the Group’s profitability. In the medium term, the focus will shift to initiatives aimed at delivering sustainable growth.More from WWDNicole Miller Pre-Fall 2022Tod's...
Travel company Mondee is going public by merging with SPAC Ithax in deal valued at about $1 billion

Mondee Inc., a San Mateo, California-based travel company, is going public via a merger with Ithax Acquisition Corp. , a special-purpose acquisition corporation backed by the founder of Ithaca Capital and the principals of Axia Ventures. The deal is valued at about $1 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022, at which point the combined company will be named Mondee and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "MOND." The company was founded in 2011 by Prasad Gundumogula, who is its current CEO, and initially focused on the private airfare market. It has since expanded to...
Zing Health Receives Strategic Investment From Leading Healthcare Investors Town Hall Ventures And Leavitt Equity Partners

Health equity mission attracts strategic partners to growing Medicare Advantage company. Zing Health Holdings, a physician-led Medicare Advantage insurance company focused on serving vulnerable populations underserved by traditional insurance models, announced that Town Hall Ventures and Leavitt Equity Partners, two leading investors focused on growing innovative healthcare businesses, have made a substantial minority investment in the company. Zing Health intends to use the proceeds from the $25 million investment to accelerate its growth and develop new business partnerships that align with its health equity mission.
SchoolPass Announces Growth Investment From Level Equity

SchoolPass, a premier provider of K-12 attendance automation and campus movement software solutions, announced the closing of a significant round of funding by Level Equity. This funding will allow SchoolPass to accelerate its product innovation and to further invest in customer success. “We founded SchoolPass with a mission to modernize...
Software Development Company VirtusLab Announces Investment From Aquiline Capital Partners

VirtusLab Sp. Z.o.o. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement for Aquiline Capital Partners LLC to become a significant shareholder in the company. Aquiline is a private investment firm based in New York and London with $7 billion in assets under management, specialising in investments in financial services and technology. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Existing management will roll a portion of their equity stake and maintain ownership in the company.
AGCO announces 2.9% equity investment in Greeneye Technology

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) has made a 2.9% equity investment in Greeneye Technology, which specializes in smart farming solutions for precision spraying. Greeneye uses artificial intelligence and deep learning technology to transform the pest control process in agriculture. Its proprietary AI-enabled precision spraying system is said to detect and spray individual weeds, which is designed to significantly reduce herbicide usage compared to standard broadcast spraying.
