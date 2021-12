The Jackson family’s mega light display on Lawrence Road in Havertown has become a holiday tradition to many in the past 26 years, reports Dave Edwards for 6abc. “It seems like as soon as we turn it on, within 15 or 20 minutes kids are over with their parents. Some of them walk by and wait for them to come on,” says Trish Jackson.

