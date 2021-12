Aqua Pennsylvania has promoted Christine Brisbin to laboratory director for its William C. Ross Environmental Laboratory in its Bryn Mawr headquarters. In her new role, Brisbin oversees all water quality testing in the laboratory to help ensure the water Aqua delivers to its customers meets federal and state health and environmental requirements. At the new state-of-the-art facility, which opened earlier this year, Brisbin supervises the chemists and microbiologists who conduct daily water sample tests and the employees who manage and conduct routine quality assurance and administrative support.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO