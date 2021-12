Here are some things to consider from Brumbaugh Wealth Management as you weigh potential tax moves between now and the end of the year:. Consider opportunities to defer income to 2022, particularly if you think you may be in a lower tax bracket then. For example, you may be able to defer a year-end bonus or delay the collection of business debts, rents, and payments for services. Doing so may enable you to postpone payment of tax on the income until next year.

INCOME TAX ・ 6 DAYS AGO