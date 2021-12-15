ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Citadel Credit Union Hires Phil Sutliff as Head of Business Banking

By Mark Hostutler
DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Citadel Credit Union has hired Phil Sutliff as its Head of Business Banking. Sutliff joins Citadel from Blue Federal Credit Union in Colorado, where he served as the Vice President of Business Banking, and he previously held leadership roles at both Santander Bank and Bank of America. At Citadel,...

delco.today

Comments / 0

Related
American Banker

Two Houston credit unions to merge

First Service Credit Union in Houston and People’s Trust Federal Credit Union in Houston have agreed to merge into an institution with more than $1.3 billion of assets and over 98,000 members. Dave Bleazard, president and CEO of the $847 million-asset First Service, would become the head of the...
ECONOMY
Credit Union Times

Credit Union Leaders Honored for Their Achievements

The $3.3 billion, Chatsworth, Calif.-based Premier America Credit Union hired four new executives. Natasha has served as an editor for CU Times since March 2015. She also served as a communications specialist for Xceed Financial Credit Union (now Kinecta FCU) in Los Angeles from 2013-2015, and as a CU Times freelancer from 2011-2013. She has been a professional writer for more than 16 years, specializing in news and lifestyle journalism as well as marketing copywriting for companies in the finance and technology space.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Business Insider

A guide to credit unions: How to join and how they compare to banks

A credit union is a type of nonprofit financial institution that's owned by its members. To join a credit union, you'll first need to meet certain eligibility requirements. Credit unions generally offer lower interest rates on loans and credit cards and higher rates on deposits. Visit Personal Finance Insider for...
CREDITS & LOANS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
bizjournals

Top of the List: Largest Triad Credit Unions

This week, Triad Business Journal features the region's largest credit unions, ranked by assets. Information was gathered from the National Credit Union Administration and company websites. Here are the top five:. Truliant Federal Credit Union. Allegacy Federal Credit Union. Members Credit Union. Piedmont Advantage Credit Union. Summit Credit Union. The...
CREDITS & LOANS
Denver Business Journal

Bellco Credit Union: Empowering Financial Success

Bellco Credit Union believes that people with a basic understanding of financial concepts will be more fiscally confident, have better money management skills, and have better saving and spending habits. According to a 2016 study by the FINRA Foundation, nearly two-thirds of Americans couldn’t pass a basic financial literacy test. Another study found that only 24 percent of millennials understand basic financial topics. Ensuring local community members—children and adults alike—have the financial skills they need to succeed is a top priority for Bellco Credit Union. As a not-for-profit, Colorado-based financial cooperative, one of Bellco’s top priorities is to empower individuals and families with the financial skills, resources, and tools they need to be successful. The credit union partners with other local organizations that are focused on solutions to provide financial education opportunities for all Coloradans. Bellco works with the following organizations to help empower Coloradans through financial education: 1. Economic Literacy Colorado: Bellco Credit Union teamed up with Denver-based Economic Literacy Foundation to create a book for elementary school-aged children to learn the basics of finances, called “FUNancial $marts.” Parents and teachers can visit Bellco.org/FunancialSmarts to download or request copies of this fun, FREE activity book. Additionally, Bellco sponsored economic and personal finance development classes for local teachers, so they'd be better equipped to educate their students on these topics. 2. Junior Achievement: Bellco supports the JA Finance Park programs, which promote knowledge gain and fostering positive behavioral outcomes. Students who participated in the program reported a significant increase in financial knowledge skills: 66% had increased confidence when it comes to finances, and 83% reported an increase in knowing how to handle financial risk. 3. EVERFI: Bellco collaborated with EVERFI, an online leader in financial education, on two initiatives. First, the EVERFI Schools program, in which 1,214 students from 13 schools participated in Bellco’s financial education program, SchoolSmarts, including 371 students from low- to moderate-income communities. Students participating in the programs improved their understanding of basic financial concepts by 48% from the start of the program to the end, and 63% reported they now feel confident they can set up and follow a budget. Second, Bellco has also collaborated with EVERFI to provide online educational resources for its employees, members, and the community through its MoneySmarts program. More than 67,000 people have taken advantage of these courses since the beginning of 2019. The most popular content pertains to building emergency savings and creating a budget—important tools in today’s environment. In addition to these partnerships, Bellco frequently hosts financial-education events throughout the Denver metro area to provide helpful financial information to the community. Most recently, Bellco hosted a series of events with the Douglas County Libraries at different locations throughout the district, sharing information on mortgages and homebuying strategies, teaching kids about money, and investment basics. Throughout its 85-year history of serving the financial needs of Coloradans, Bellco has made giving back to the communities where it operates a top priority. Empowering people with knowledge and skills through financial education is just one of the many ways that Bellco has been a leader in giving back to the communities it serves. For more information about Bellco and its 26 Colorado branches, visit www.bellco.org.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Banking#Credit Card#Citadel Credit Union#Blue Federal Credit Union#Santander Bank#Bank Of America
sanatogapost.com

Collegeville Resident Heads Citadel Business Division

EXTON PA – Citadel Credit Union, which operates branch offices in Pottstown, Limerick, Phoenixville, and Harleysville, has hired Phil Sutliff (at top), formerly vice president of business banking with Colorado-based Blue Federal Credit Union, as its head of business banking, it said Monday (Dec. 13, 2021). Sutliff will focus on building and cultivating a new business banking division, Citadel added.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
advantagenews.com

Midwest Members Credit Union Promotes from within

Midwest Members Credit Union has promoted two of their own within the Credit Union to Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Samantha Pritchett is the Chief Financial Officer with Midwest Members Credit Union. A graduate of Lindenwood University, her areas of expertise include Finance, Human Resources, Training, and Information Technology. She joined Midwest Members Credit Union in 2002 and has held many positions both member-facing and back office throughout the years. The opportunities of advancement through Midwest Members have enabled her to experience and understand the full circle of credit union business and effectively assist in the growth of Midwest Members. Mrs. Pritchett enjoys participating in Community Outreach Programs with the Credit Union and helping the members they serve.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Credit Union Times

11 Credit Unions Welcome Talent Into New Roles

The $2 billion, Hollywood, Calif.-based First Entertainment Credit Union hired Shannon Leitch as vice president of commercial lending. Before joining First Entertainment, Leitch served in a variety of commercial banking and private lending group roles, including REM Capital Group, where she was the co-owner and operator of the private, commercial real estate lending firm startup, managing business development, creating loan policy and implementing national marketing campaigns.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Eyewitness News

How Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union Different Than a Bank?

Money is at the forefront of a lot of people's minds, especially around the holidays. Where you put your money is very important. John Holt, President and CEO of Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union is telling us how a credit union is different than a bank. For more information visit nutmegstatefcu.org.
HARTFORD, CT
American Banker

Credit union ads take aim at 'big-bank bullies.' Why now?

Community banks and credit unions for years have been the Hatfields and the McCoys of the business world. The two sides have feuded over issues including, but not limited to, credit unions’ exemption from federal income tax, expanding fields of membership and purchases of community banks. Now, one credit...
BUSINESS
businessjournaldaily.com

Whitsel Joins 717 Credit Union as Audit Manager

WARREN, Ohio—Nicole Whitsel recently joined 717 Credit Union as internal audit manager. She comes to 717 with more than 13 years of risk management experience and holds a MBA in accounting. In her new position, Whitsel will oversee the financial institution’s internal auditing department. Auditing is the management function...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Credit Union Times

Credit Union Conferences in 2022: An Evolving List

Despite continued uncertainty about the future of COVID-19 pandemic, credit union groups are forging ahead with plans for numerous in-person conferences in 2022. Here’s a rundown of what’s been planned so far for the year, in alphabetical order by group name, along with links to conference registration pages when available. CU Times will continue to update this list as we become aware of new information.
PERSONAL FINANCE
westbendnews.net

Antwerp Chamber of Commerce December Business Spotlight: GenFed Credit Union

Antwerp Chamber of Commerce spotlight for December is GenFed Credit Union, 5350 Co Rd 424, Antwerp, Ohio. The Antwerp Branch of the GenFed Credit Union is managed by Heather Matusiak. Heather is also the Branch Manager of the Bryan location. This credit union is the only one in Paulding County. GenFed Financial Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution that serves areas of Ohio, Illinois and Indiana. A credit union is owned by the account holders (also called members) and it exists solely for the benefit of those members. Credit unions don’t have stockholders like banks and are able to return any profits to the members in the form of better rates, lower fees and increased services.
ANTWERP, OH
finovate.com

Temenos, Jack Henry Secure New Bank, Credit Union Partnerships

Every week is a good week to be a Finovate alum. But for those alums that focus on forging partnerships to help credit unions and banks transition from legacy systems to modern, cloud-based environments, the first full week of December so far has been especially productive. Westmark Credit Union, an...
PERSONAL FINANCE
American Banker

Visa nudges banks and credit unions to hop on crypto bandwagon

With consumer interest in cryptocurrency soaring, Visa has accelerated its effort to coax card-issuing financial institutions into the digital-asset market. "A lot of banks are telling us they are watching deposits leave their institutions and going to crypto exchanges, and they're asking if there is a potential role for banks to play," said AJ Shanley, vice president of crypto at Visa.
CREDITS & LOANS
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy