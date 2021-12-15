ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wear Earthero Tackles Issues of Waste in Upcoming Art Exhibition

Hypebae
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWear Earthero, a sustainable wearable art brand, has teamed up with HK Timber Bank to launch an exhibition tackling offcut wastage and surplus fabric, an issue prominent in the fashion industry. The event features two capsules representative of...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Canyon News

Winter Public Art Exhibition

MALIBU—Malibu Arts Commission’s winter public art exhibition in the Malibu City Hall Gallery, “Deliver Me,” featuring original works by world renowned fine artist Tom Fritz, opened to the public on Monday, December 13. “Malibu is proud to showcase the work of Tom Fritz, whose world-famous paintings capture the power and...
MALIBU, CA
Wbaltv.com

New art exhibit at BlkArthouse honors Black women

There's a new exhibit at the Motor House that honors Black women. BlkArthouse selected 10 artists from all over the U.S. and Nigeria to showcase pieces honoring the experience of Black women for a new exhibit called "The Essence of a Black Woman." There's a piece that shows the beauty...
VISUAL ART
ncclinked.com

Ben Blount art and designs on exhibit

The “Strong Silent Type” exhibit is now on display in NCC’s Schoenherr Gallery. This display features artwork created by Evanston-based artist and designer Ben Blount. He sheds a light on the history of racism in the United States. As described in Blount’s artist statement, “His work often explores questions of race and identity and the stories we tell ourselves about living in America.”
EVANSTON, IL
Time Out Global

The most ridiculously extra art exhibition of the year is here

If aliens landed on Earth, you’d maybe expect them to look a bit like this exhibition. In fact, the otherworldly installations are part of ‘528 Hz Love Frequency’ by artist Chris Levine: quite possibly the most ridiculously OTT art show in the world right now. The centrepiece...
VISUAL ART
wmfe.org

Art exhibit for the blind allows people to see with their hands

A museum in Casselberry is breaking a long-held rule at most museums; NO TOUCHING!. ReVision is an inclusive sculpture exhibit catering to people with visual impairment. It allows them to experience the exhibit through touch while also allowing people with sight to either use their eyes or put on a blindfold and feel their way through.
CASSELBERRY, FL
wiproud.com

UW-Stout art exhibit highlights land and water issues

MENOMONIE Wisc. (WLAX/WEUX) – A new art exhibit at UW-Stout is hoping to bring attention to issues surrounding two of our most important resources: land and water. This exhibit brought artists who are from all racial and ethnic backgrounds and are interested in things that greatly affect them. To hold the land is an art exhibit revolving around issues facing land and water from ownership to extraction. Witt Siasoco is an artist from the Twin Cities and a first-time curator of the exhibit.
VISUAL ART
Hypebae

Studio Proba NFT Series Raises Money for Underserved Students and Artists

After its winning sculpture installation Tomorrow Land debuted at this year’s Art Basel Miami, Studio Proba has partnered with curators Anava Projects to create and sell two NFTs to support ProjectART, an organization dedicated to supporting and enriching the lives of underserved artists and K-12 students. Inspired by the...
CHARITIES
TheInterMountain.com

Textile exhibit set at The Arts Center

ELKINS — On Sunday from 1-3 p.m., The Arts Center will host an opening reception for an exhibit of textile arts by the Log Cabin Quilters Guild and the Mountain Weavers Guild. The exhibit will include quilts, hangings, 3-D felted works and woven pieces of fabric art. This opening...
ELKINS, WV
Hypebae

Takashi Murakami Reveals Pixelated Pancake Pan With 'smart Magazine'

Following the release of the pancake pan earlier this year, Takashi Murakami has produced another design in collaboration with smart Magazine. The pan bears a floral shape with rounded edges and is made to indent Murakami’s iconic flower graphic onto pancakes, and is made of sturdy metal. The floral design is embossed in the middle with an NFT-inspired pixelated look, giving the pan’s exterior a digital feel. Its metal handle arrives in mint green and displays five flowers of a similar color scheme, each showcasing a different expression.
LIFESTYLE
bowdoin.edu

eARTh Exhibition: Art for an Insistent Future

Students recenty filled the Lantern at the Roux Center for the Environment to celebrate the second eARTh Exhibition: An Insistent Future. Curators Ana Gunther ’23 and Sawyer Gouldman ’23 introduced the eclectic art show on Wednesday, December 8, congratulating the nineteen featured artists whose contributed works spanned mediums from visual arts and poetry to dance.
BRUNSWICK, ME
Time Out Global

The best free art exhibitions in NYC

Looking for some free art, culture vultures? Thought so. Which is why we found a bunch of gratis art shows at galleries and museums in NYC that won’t cost you a cent. Visit well-known institutions like the Pace Gallery and David Zwirner and still have money in your pocket for lunch at one of the best restaurants in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
buckscountyherald.com

New Hope Arts exhibits “Works in Wood”

New Hope Arts hosts its 22nd annual juried exhibition celebrating the woodworking tradition of Buck County, through Jan. 9. Honoring the rich cultural heritage of woodworking while celebrating the new visions of the contemporary artists, this holiday exhibition features work by more than 50 artists who reside in the region and beyond.
NEW HOPE, PA
Hypebae

Carhartt WIP and WARDROBE.NYC Join Forces on a Minimalist Winter Collection

In partnership with luxury concept brand WARDROBE.NYC, tried-and-true American label Carhatt WIP has unveiled “RELEASE 08 CARHARTT WIP” — a curated collection of minimalist wardrobe staples for Winter 2021. Created as a solution for everyday dressing, the versatile assortment of outerwear and accessories marries Carhatt’s utilitarian aesthetic...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hudson Reporter

Guttenberg Arts Gallery exhibit features artists in residence

Guttenberg Arts Gallery presents ‘Space in Time: Fall 2021,’ a group exhibition of Fall Artists in Residence; Anonda Bell, Elly Oh and Artemio Morales. On view from December 11th — February 13th, 2022 at the Guttenberg Arts Gallery with an opening reception on Saturday December 11th, 7 – 9 p.m. that will include a live musical performance by Alejandro Meola.
GUTTENBERG, NJ
veronews.com

Here and ‘now’: FOCA exhibit focuses on contemporary art

There is a difference between contemporary art and modern art. At this late date in the history of the art world, the word modern is itself dated. Modern refers, shall we say, to art of a certain age. The era of Modernism began in western Europe at the end of the 19th century; American Modernism followed close behind, at the dawn of the 20th century. In the U.S., it saw its apex between the world wars; modernism was more or less over when the 1960s began.
VERO BEACH, FL
thezebra.org

Be First to See New Exhibit at Local Art Gallery

ALEXANDRIA, VA–The King Street art gallery Galactic Panther is debuting its latest exhibit this Friday, Dec. 17!. From 6 to 10pm, the gallery will be open free to the public for viewing of NEW HUE. “The exhibit will represent new artists, new palettes, new media, a new year, and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Hypebae

Take a Look at teamLab's Upcoming Immersive Exhibition in Paris

Following its exhibition at Art Basel Miami 2021, teamLab will present another immersive work at Paris‘ upcoming Maison&Objet trade fair. Relationship with people, relationship with natural phenomena, physicality, continuity and new colors are the core concepts of the project’s foundation, as per teamLab. Titled “Resonating Microcosms of Life – Solidified Light Color,” the installation features an endless sea of colorful orbs that create sound and showcase 61 different colors while you interact with them. Taking the exhibit to the next level is the fact that the orbs surrounding the one you’re moving will react to your touch as well — sort of like a domino effect.
DESIGN
Hypebae

Frank Ocean's Homer Launches Web Store, Unveils New Collection

Homer, the new luxury company founded by Frank Ocean, has launched its web store for fans worldwide. Originally available at the brand’s store in New York City only, the label’s products are now shipped globally. Homer’s current collection, including silver and gold pendants, hoops and bracelets, are all sold out as of now. However, the label plans to drop a new collection dubbed “When A Dog Comes To Stay.”
