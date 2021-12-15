Wear Earthero Tackles Issues of Waste in Upcoming Art Exhibition

There is a difference between contemporary art and modern art. At this late date in the history of the art world, the word modern is itself dated. Modern refers, shall we say, to art of a certain age. The era of Modernism began in western Europe at the end of the 19th century; American Modernism followed close behind, at the dawn of the 20th century. In the U.S., it saw its apex between the world wars; modernism was more or less over when the 1960s began.

