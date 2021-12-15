Wear Earthero Tackles Issues of Waste in Upcoming Art Exhibition

Following its exhibition at Art Basel Miami 2021, teamLab will present another immersive work at Paris‘ upcoming Maison&Objet trade fair. Relationship with people, relationship with natural phenomena, physicality, continuity and new colors are the core concepts of the project’s foundation, as per teamLab. Titled “Resonating Microcosms of Life – Solidified Light Color,” the installation features an endless sea of colorful orbs that create sound and showcase 61 different colors while you interact with them. Taking the exhibit to the next level is the fact that the orbs surrounding the one you’re moving will react to your touch as well — sort of like a domino effect.
