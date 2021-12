The last quarterfinals of the first ever Valorant Champions had Fnatic fighting the last LATAM squad for a semifinals. Gambit Esports beat X10 CRIT on the first Best of Three of the day, so they were eager to see who will face them in the semifinals. LATAM team KRÜ Esports showed that they can upset the competition when they beat NA squad Sentinels for the last playoff spot of Group B, but now they had to show that they can beat one of the strongest teams of the scene.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO