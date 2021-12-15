Letter: Say no to complete government control

Stifling government regulations put upon our nation’s railroads and a recent move toward government control as to who can ship by rail (see guest commentary of Matthew Kandrach, S-E, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021) must be stopped! In every totalitarian government control of the railroads enables control of nations. The pattern of government control over every facet of our lives continues unceasingly as our freedoms are eroded step by step. I remember the German people thought Hitler was wonderful until, too late, they learned he was not. This is why we need such men as Mike Lee to fight these things in Washington. Mitt Romney reminds of Neville Chamberlain, compromising with the devil until freedoms and lives are destroyed. There should be no compromise but clear signals given to protect our freedoms.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO