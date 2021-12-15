ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Say no to complete government control

I’m all for curtailing this pandemic. I was fully vaccinated and got the booster as soon as I could. I’ve had friends...

Standard-Examiner

Letter: Biden administration seeks control of railroads

Stifling government regulations put upon our nation’s railroads and a recent move toward government control as to who can ship by rail (see guest commentary of Matthew Kandrach, S-E, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021) must be stopped! In every totalitarian government control of the railroads enables control of nations. The pattern of government control over every facet of our lives continues unceasingly as our freedoms are eroded step by step. I remember the German people thought Hitler was wonderful until, too late, they learned he was not. This is why we need such men as Mike Lee to fight these things in Washington. Mitt Romney reminds of Neville Chamberlain, compromising with the devil until freedoms and lives are destroyed. There should be no compromise but clear signals given to protect our freedoms.
Oroville Mercury-Register

Letter: In defense of state’s mask mandate

I’m writing in response to Don Walker’s letter (12/15), in which he stated the mask mandate equals “complete government control.” He wants vaccinated people to show their vaccine cards instead of wearing masks. Sounds reasonable, but not a good idea for several reasons:. 1. The Omicron...
Oroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Nothing fair, balanced about gerrymandering

Gerrymandering is a fun word to let roll off your tongue, but when put into practice it is something different altogether. The Oxford Languages Dictionary defines gerrymandering as the manipulation of “the boundaries of an electoral constituency so as to favor one party or class.” That is legalized cheating. Gerrymandering is not honorable. People who want to stay in power and fear the honest outcomes of an election want to put their thumb on the scale beforehand and make these gerrymandered districts into law. I don’t know how else to explain it. It is cheating made legal.
Oroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Filling space just to keep it airborne

Two stories today (Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021) in our much beloved Chico Enterprise -caught my attention. Normally I would have skipped them, but since I had already skipped all the COVID news and the redistricting explanations, I had to read something. Did you know about the poll taken by the Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research Department? I certainly didn’t. After an intensive study, they concluded that women say they do more of the chores and childcare than men. Sure would like to know how many taxpayer dollars they received. My wife could have answered the question in three seconds.
Oroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Gerrymandering denies will of the people

Gerrymandering is thwarting the will of the people. If individuals and groups have to cheat to win, in sports or politics or anything else, there is something deeply wrong. We’ve come to a place where lying, stealing, misinforming, outright cheating, have become de rigor. We’ve lost our moral compass. Gerrymandering is a shameless act, denying the will of the people and chipping away at our democratic foundations.
Ohio Capital Journal

Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation

Arizona’s enigmatic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema remains opposed to weakening the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for moving ahead on legislation, even as other Democrats are floating the idea of making an exception to the chamber’s rules to pass major voting rights measures. In a statement to States Newsroom, a Sinema spokeswoman said the senator supports the […] The post Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
